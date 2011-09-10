Can't Wait For The iPhone 5? These Are The Best Smartphones On Every Carrier Right Now

Even though it seems more and more likely all carriers will get the iPhone this fall, that doesn’t mean it’s the only phone they have to offer.
We dug through the current line up of each carrier to pick out the best of the best. Between features, price, and power, these are the phones you should buy.
Key Stats: 3.5-inch screen, high-res Retina Display, and access to Apple's App Store
Why it's good: It's the most popular phone on the planet. Who wouldn't want one?
Price: $199 (16 GB) or $299 (32 GB) with a two-year contract
Key Stats: The first phone to run on Verizon's 4G LTE network, huge 4.3-inch display, 8 MP camera
Why it's good: The Thunderbolt's battery life leaves much to be desired, but the phone is super-fast and well-constructed.
Price: $250 with a two-year contract. (But if you shop around, you can find better deals.)
Key Stats: The most powerful phone on Verizon right now, 1080p HD video recording, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, 4G
Why it's good: There was a lot of hype surrounding the Bionic after several delays since its debut at CES in January. According to most reviews, it lives up to it. The price, however, is a bit steep.
Price: $299 with a two-year contract
Key Stats: Exactly the same as the Verizon model, except it, you know, runs on AT&T.
Why it's good: FaceTime video chat, AirPlay, and first dibs on the latest smartphone apps
Price: $199 (16 GB) or $299 (32 GB) with a two-year contract
Key Stats: Gorgeous 4.5-inch screen, 4G, and super-thin design
Why it's good: The screen is almost too big, but excellent if you want to watch video. Read our full review >
Price: $199 with a two-year contract
Key Stats: Powerful 1 GHz dual-core processor, 4G, high-res 4-inch display
Why it's good: It's the most powerful Android phone you'll find on AT&T. Just make sure you skip the laptop dock. Click here for our review >
Price: $99 with a two-year contract
Key Stats: 1 GHz dual-core processor, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and T-Mobile 4G
Why it's good: The G2x is one of T-Mobile's elite superphones. Reviewers loved it. We love it. And the price is right.
Price: $149 with a two-year contract
Key Stats: HTC Sense 3.0, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, solid construction, 1080p HD video recording.
Why it's good: This is our favourite smartphone from HTC to date. You won't be disappointed. Click here for our review >
Price: $99 with a two-year contract
Key Stats: Video chat over 4G, Wi-Fi hotspot, 3.8-inch touchscreen.
Why it's good: The MyTouch 4G is an excellent middle-of-the-road Android phone on T-Mobile. Perfect for the average user.
Price: $99 with a two-year contract
Key Stats: 4-inch touchscreen, clean version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and Sprint's 4G network.
Why it's good: Android fans can't go wrong with a Nexus S. You're guaranteed to get all the latest Android features before anyone else. And Sprint's 4G network is actually pretty good.
Price: $29.99 with a two-year contract. (You can find other deals online too.)
Key Stats: 4.3-inch high-res touchscreen, 1 GHz dual-core NVIDIA processor, Android 2.3 Gingerbread
Why it's good: This is Motorola's first 4G phone on Sprint. By all reports it has been selling pretty well too. It's easily one of the most powerful devices you can buy on the carrier.
Price: $299 with a two-year contract
Key Stats: Sprint 4G, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, 4.3-inch touchscreen
Why it's good: Even after a year, the EVO 4G can still hold its own. Amazing phone. Amazing price.
Price: $99 with a two-year contract.
