RANKED: The 6 best smartphone cameras in the world

We can’t say it enough: Smartphone photography has gotten amazing. In fact, the little cameras on the backs of our phones have reached a point where they may not be able to get any better without a serious redesign of the whole phone.

But not all devices are created equal, and it’s our mission to help you choose the best one.

You may notice that our list differs significantly from some of the sites that purport to do scientific rankings; these results weren’t gathered in a lab. Instead, we went out our front door to figure out exactly how these cameras perform against one another in real world conditions. Their success or failure depended on three things: the quality of their lenses, the quality of their sensors, and the smarts locked up in their autofocusing/exposing brains.

Here are the best smartphone cameras in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.