The 8 Best Smart TVs You Can Buy

This is the final post of the five-part “Coming Up Next” series, which explores how innovations in video technology are engaging consumers. “Coming Up Next” is sponsored by YuMe.



Smart TVs have become more prevalent as the technology becomes cheaper and more widely available.

These are web-connected TVs that come prepackaged with apps and streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, meaning you don’t need to buy a separate box like an Apple TV or Roku.

Just about every major manufacturers has its own take on a Smart TV.

We rounded up our favourites here.

