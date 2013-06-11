How To Make Your Dumb TV Smart

This is the first post of the four-part “Coming Up Next” series, which explores how innovations in video technology are engaging consumers. “Coming Up Next” is sponsored by YuMe.
Even if you have a boring old TV with regular cable or satellite service, you can still freshen things up with a Web-connected box that gives you access to online video.
There are several options to choose from, but each of these boxes will let you stream content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Pandora to your TV over the Internet.
Here’s a look at the best ones you can buy.
Roku makes the best streaming set-top box you can buy. Its newest model, the Roku 3, has a brand new interface that makes it very easy to search for what you want to watch across its own video store and streaming services like Netflix and HBO GO.
Read our full review of the Roku 3 here >
Roku has cheaper models of its streaming box too.
Price: starting at $49.99
Mac users might want to take a look at the Apple TV, the company's own smart TV box. It runs all the apps you'd expect, like Netflix and Hulu, and can even wirelessly mirror your computer's or iPad's display for turning your television into a giant monitor.
Price: $99
The PlayStation 3 offers a great selection of video games and apps to turn your television into a full-fledged entertainment centre. It offers an integrated movie store and the ability to play your own digital files, and of course to run your Netflix and Hulu apps.
Price: Starts at $270
Microsoft's own gaming console offers plenty of the same functionality you'd expect -- run apps, play movie files, and of course, play video games. Buy music and movies in Microsoft's own media stores, play games against friends via Xbox LIVE, and go through your Netflix queue by using the app.
Price: Starts at $199.99
The Wii U is Nintendo's latest console. The controller, called the Wii U Gamepad, displays extra gaming and video content while you play. You can still use your old Wii remotes and games, but you'll also have access to brand new Wii U games.
Price: Starts at $287
You don't need cable to have access to smart TV functionality. Boxee TV works with over-the-air signals, YouTube, Netflix, and your own digital files to become a pretty robust entertainment platform. Throw in the fact that it's also a DVR with unlimited storage space, meaning you'll never need to delete a show again, and you can really see the appeal.
Price: $99 for the device, $9.99 per month for DVR capability
This isn't a physical device, but it certainly bears mentioning. Though it's currently only available in a few select cities, Aereo will set you up with access to its army of HD antenna tuners capturing live over-the-air TV signals. Watch live TV, even while you're recording something on another channel.
You watch content in your mobile device's Web browser and you pay a monthly fee for access.
Price: $8 per month
