The 25 best small and midsize companies for women in 2020, according to female employees

Courtesy of Comparably Pendo is the best small or midsize company for women, according to Comparably’s new ranking.

Career site Comparably shared its fourth annual ranking of the best companies for women.

The ranking is based on ratings from female employees over a 12-month period.

Pendo, a software-as-a-service company, was named the best small or midsize place for women to work for.

View the full lists from Comparably here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One career site found out which companies are highly-rated by women.

Career website Comparably just released its annual ranking of the best companies for women to work for. To do this, Comparably anonymously asked female employees to rate their company. Questions were about what it is like to work there, compensation and pay, and company leadership. Polling was taken over the course of 12 months, from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020.

Among small and midsize companies, defined as those with 500 or fewer employees, Pendo ranked at the top. Based on employee quotes provided by Comparably, workers at the top 25 companies enjoy their company’s flexibility and believe their companies have great benefits.

The following are the 25 best small and midsize companies for women, according to female employees. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.

25. Territory Foods

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Industry: Food production

Employee’s quote about the company: “I love my flexibility that we have. This helps with people that have family. Love the unlimited PTO and cell phone reimbursement.”

24. Onward Search

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Wilton, Connecticut

Industry: Staffing agency

Employee’s quote about the company: “Onward is extremely understanding to personal situations and truly value work-life balance structure.”

23. HopSkipDrive

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Ridesharing mobile app

Employee’s quote about the company: “Fair and good balance of salary and equity.”

22. Branch Metrics

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Redwood City, California

Industry: App marketing

Employee’s quote about the company: “Very supportive with family matters, do their best to keep a fair/happy/collaborative environment, and genuine.”

21. Taulia

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote about the company: “Fair and equal pay and managers keep an eye on compensation adjustments that match personal development and market conditions.”

20. Hollister Staffing

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee’s quote about the company: “I would say the biggest perk of working at Hollister is the flexibility. I am not expected to be ‘tied to my desk’, and am encouraged to take a break to go for a walk, go to the gym, or join our CEO in meditation.”

19. HealthcareSource

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Woburn, Massachusetts

Industry: Human resources

Employee’s quote about the company: “Our benefits are the best at an affordable cost. I feel very fortunate to have such excellent coverage for me and my family.”

18. Smule

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Mobile software

Employee’s quote about the company: “Attractive bonus package and benefits cover for a good portion of the family.”

17. DISQO

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Market research

Employee’s quote about the company: “Unlimited vacation that allows employees to take time when needed and no one abuses the privilege.”

16. Lattice

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: HR computer software

Employee’s quote about the company: “The culture is about inclusion, sharing, encouraging you to be yourself.”

15. HomeLight

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote about the company: “The benefits are steller and have really helped in the birth of our first child.”

14. Mavenlink

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Irvine, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote about the company: “The benefits for families are great!”

13. Booksy

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: E-commerce

Employee’s quote about the company: “Unlimited PTO is huge! Also, the generous maternity/paternity leave and adoption support.”

12. SmartBug Media

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Remote

Industry: Marketing and advertising

Employee’s quote about the company: “SmartBug as a whole, my direct manager, and our executive leadership team respect me, my time, and my work-life balance and trust me to manage it to be happy, healthy, and resilient.”

11. Upgrade

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote about the company: “The leadership team is understanding of the work family balance that needs to happen, especially with COVID.”

10. Snyk

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Cybersecurity

Employee’s quote about the company: “Very welcoming of any home/life situation. Creates an atmosphere of trust and openness.”

9. Fyber

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Digital marketing

Employee’s quote about the company: “We get 2 Culture Days in addition to PTO, and this can be used to celebrate your home country’s holiday, your birthday, volunteer work – or even join protests / movements for ideas you believe in.”

8. Vena Solutions

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company: “Vena is the BEST company I’ve worked so far. It has the best leadership team, best future goals and a very inclusive work culture. Love working at Vena!”

7. inDinero

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Portland, Oregon

Industry: Financial services

Employee’s quote about the company: “I appreciate the flexibility to take time off when necessary and not feeling guilty because it’s encouraged.”

6. OJO Labs

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Austin, Texas

Industry: Machine learning

Employee’s quote about the company: “Our leadership team sets the tone for a welcoming, inclusive, collaborative, innovative culture that is felt throughout the entire company.”

5. SalesLoft

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: SaaS/sales automation

Employee’s quote about the company: “The maternity leave is great, but I’m not having kids. It’s great for those who do though!”

4. APS Payroll

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Industry: Human resources

Employee’s quote about the company: “Everyone comes together to work towards a single goal, and we do it in a way that is inclusive and respectful.”

3. EQRx

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Pharmaceutical healthcare

Employee’s quote about the company: “Everyone at the company is hard-charging, but management ensures that policies and practices are flexible to accommodate families.”

2. Axios

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Industry: Publishing

Employee’s quote about the company: “True inclusivity vs pretending toward diversity.”

1. Pendo

Courtesy of Comparably

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company: “3 months paid parental leave. People are paid fairly, raises and bonuses are super transparent and understood.”

Here is the full list of small and midsize companies:

Courtesy of Comparably

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.