The 25 best small and midsize companies for diversity in 2020, according to employees

Courtesy of Comparably inDinero is one of the best small or midsize companies for diversity, according to Comparably’s new ranking.

Career site Comparably shared its fourth annual ranking of the best companies for diversity.

The ranking is based on ratings from employees of colour over a 12-month period.

FinTech company Upgrade was named the best small or midsize company for this Comparably award.

View the full lists from Comparably here.

There is still work needed to be done in the workplace toward diversity and inclusion, but one career site found which companies are highly ranked by non-white employees as good places to work.

Career website Comparably published its annual ranking of the best companies for diversity, where these companies are highly ranked by non-white workers. To do this, Comparably anonymously asked employees of colour to rate their company based on 50 questions covering 20 different metrics. Questions were asked from December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020. This includes questions related to related to satisfaction with working at the company, pay, and benefits.

Of the small and midsize companies, or those with 500 or fewer employees, FinTech company Upgrade ranked at the top.

The following are the 25 best small and midsize companies for diversity, according to employees or colour. Employee quotes are from Comparably. You can read the full lists at Comparably here.

25. Nextdoor

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Private social networking platform

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “I love the diverse culture and the people from all corners of the world. If we want build a product that is truly inclusive, this makes perfect sense.”

24. SalesLoft

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: SaaS/sales automation

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “From revenue discussions to hard conversations about diversity and inclusion, the leaders of SalesLoft have not shied away from being open and honest in their communication.”

23. Sibros

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Artificial intelligence

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “It is very fair, and inclusive. Everyone is treated equally, there are no layers. Anyone can reach out to anyone else.”

22. Buy Box Experts

Location: Lindon, Utah

Industry: E-commerce

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Dynamic and diverse, and they really connect with the employees.”

21. Globality

Location: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Enterprise applications

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Diversity is taken very seriously and inclusivity is priority for everyone.”

20. Snyk

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Cybersecurity

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Cultural diversity and supportive working environment.”

19. Altametrics

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Working environment, diverse culture, and satisfactory compensation package make Altametrics a preferable employer.”

18. A Cloud Guru

Location: Austin, Texas

Industry: E-learning

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “We’re so positive, diverse, and inclusive. We keep things fun during these hard times.”

17. GoodRx

Location: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Pharmaceutical healthcare

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “GoodRx brings together people from so many different backgrounds and with different experiences and interests, but we all work together to accomplish one mission!”

16. Imprivata

Location: Lexington, Massachusetts

Industry: Healthcare technology

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “People respect each other. We try to create a diverse and inclusive environment.”

15. Pendo

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Our culture is diverse, fun, driven, and smart.”

14. Smule

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Mobile software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “My role has evolved and I’ve had the opportunity to work on projects and campaigns that I’m proud of. I’ve been lucky enough to work with a diverse group of people.”

13. RFPIO

Location: Beaverton, Oregon

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “I really appreciate the diversity of my teammates.”

12. Lurn

Location: Rockville, Maryland

Industry: Education

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Our team is comprised of people with different backgrounds from all over the world. There is literally at least one team member working at Lurn 24 hours a day.”

11. Branch Metrics

Location: Redwood City, California

Industry: App marketing

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Diversity, inclusion, mindfulness of others, openness to know each other.”

10. Fuel Cycle

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Market research

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “A true appreciation of each person’s unique contributions and authentic differences.”

9. Nylas

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “I love the way we celebrate our diversity, but at the same time we all feel like one big team. Very accepting.”

8. GoSite

Location: San Diego, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “They are very inclusive, value diversity and everyone’s opinions, there is a lot of effort to ensure that.”

7. Alida

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Industry: Computer software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Visible diversity and consideration taken for employee wellbeing.”

6. Vena Solutions

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Everyone is treated the same regardless of your background or culture.”

5. Fyber

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Digital marketing

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “The company is inclusive: it respects different cultures of all employees from various regions and unites them.”

4. ClearSale

Location: Miami, Florida

Industry: E-commerce

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “It is a very positive culture with many blends and influences from many countries.”

3. inDinero

Location: Portland, Oregon

Industry: Financial Services

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “Very progressive, inclusive, transparent culture.”

2. Sitetracker

Location: Palo Alto, California

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “There is a focus on hiring a diverse team (including management), which I fully support.”

1. Upgrade

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: FinTech

Employee’s quote about the company’s diversity and inclusion: “We have a very diverse workforce at Upgrade with uniquely talented individuals. People easily share their knowledge with others and we work towards our goals as one team.”

Here is the full list of small and midsize companies:

