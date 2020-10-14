The 25 best small companies for compensation, according to employees

TaxJar Employees at accounting software company TaxJar said they felt they were compensated well.

Career site Comparably released a ranking of the highest-rated small and mid-size businesses for compensation, according to employees.

Employees from top-ranked companies with 500 employees or fewer were asked if they were paid fairly, and a large majority of them agreed that they were.

Pendo, a computer software company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was named the best company for compensation, according to employees.

It goes without saying that being compensated fairly is necessary when it comes to growing your career and being happy at work.

Other aspects of compensation, like adequate benefits and raise opportunities can make all the difference to employees.

Comparably released its annual list of small and mid-size businesses that were highly ranked by employees for compensation. Aside from wages, Comparably also looked at how satisfied employees were with other aspects of compensation, like raises, annual bonuses, benefits, and if applicable, stock/equity. Every company on this list has 500 employees or fewer, and every company on the list has an average compensation satisfaction score of 92%.

Here are the 25 best small and medium companies for fair compensation, according to employees.

25. HIRECLOUT (staffing and recruiting)

HIRECLOUT HIRECLOUT.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Employee quote: “I’ve never had to ask for a raise and have been given many. I feel completely taken care of in this regard.”

24. Avionos (consulting)

Avionos Avionos.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Employee quote: “Salary is very competitive. Opportunity to grow.”

23. Altametrics (computer software)

Altametrics Altametrics.

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Employee quote: “It’s a complete package keeping in view all the social and economic needs of workers.”

22. Quick Base (computer software)

Quick Base Quick Base.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Uncapped commission means I have the ability to make a lot of money outside of my base.”

21. Smarsh (information technology and services)

Smarsh Smarsh.

Location: Portland, Oregon

Employee quote: “Take what you need PTO has been the best part of compensation at Smarsh.”

20. Imprivata (healthcare technology)

Imprivata Imprivata.

Location: Lexington, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “It’s comprehensive, including stock options, bonus, 401K matching, etc.”

19. NerdWallet (financial services)

Nerdwallet NerdWallet.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “Top of market medical, dental, etc. Paid parental leave. Breakfast and lunch (and dinner if you need it). This company loves its employees!”

18. Zevia (food and beverage)

Zevia Zevia.

Location: Encino, California

Employee quote: “All employees get equity options and the benefits are very generous.”

17. Contentstack (computer software)

Contentstack Contentstack.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “Competitive pay, good benefits, and an equity stake in the company that gives me skin in the game.”

16. Nylas (computer software)

Nylas Nylas.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “I get paid what I asked for and believe as I prove myself I will get a raise. I get good benefits and love the extra Zestful benefits they make me feel like the company really cares about me and my well being.”

15. DISQO (market research)

DISQO DISQO.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Employee quote: “DISQO ensures we’re comfortable financially and socially to concentrate on work without extra worries.”

14. Centrical (computer software)

Centrical Centrical.

Location: New York, New York

Employee quote: “Excellent compensation blend and a wide variety of benefit options.”

13. InvestCloud (fintech)

InvestCloud InvestCloud.

Location: West Hollywood, California

Employee quote: “Compensation is reviewed annually and contribution gets rewarded.”

12. The Connor Group (real estate)

The Connor Group The Connor Group.

Location: Miamisburg, Ohio

Employee quote: “Our benefits package includes a great vacation portion as well as a partnership opportunity with the company.”

11. EQRx (pharmaceuticals)

EQRx EQRx.

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Competitive pay and 100% medical and dental coverage paid by EQRx.”

10. Greenhouse Software (HR tech)

Greenhouse Software Greenhouse Software.

Location: New York, New York

Employee quote: “Greenhouse understands that compensation and benefits aren’t ‘set it and forget it’ – life changes, pandemics happen, etc. I feel very lucky about the adjustments they have made to make us feel secure!”

9. Awake Security (computer and network security)

Awake Security Awake Security.

Location: Santa Clara, California

Employee quote: “The best part is the stock options. We have a stake in the success of the company. It creates a real team culture.”

8. People.ai (AI software)

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “I love that we are building a multi-billion dollar business, and my equity will be worth a substantial amount if we all work hard, work together, and execute as a team.”

7. Snyk (computer and network security)

Snyk Snyk.

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “I especially appreciate the equity, since we are high growth with IPO within sights.”

6. NWN Corporation (information technology and services)

NWN Corporation NWN Corporation.

Location: Waltham, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Working in sales, it is important that the commission plan is trackable in real time and is accurate. NWN delivers on this with a competitive commission rate in the market.”

5. Eargo (medical devices)

Eargo Eargo.

Location: San Jose, California

Employee quote: “Even when the entire company was asked to make a salary adjustment at the beginning of Covid-19, everyone worked so hard and we have flourished as a result. Now we have an opportunity to earn back what we sacrificed.”

4. TaxJar (accounting software)

Tax Jar TaxJar.

Location: Woburn, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “For the first time in my life I feel I am being compensated well for the work I do.”

3. OutboundEngine (marketing and advertising)

Outbound Engine OutboundEngine.

Location: Austin, Texas

Employee quote: “My total comp is great, but the benefits packaged offered by OutboundEngine is top tier.”

2. Scoop Technologies (software app)

Scoop Technologies Scoop Technologies.

Location: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “They continually work to assess market compensation and ensure the employees are compensated fairly.”

1. Pendo (computer software)

Pendo Pendo.

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Employee quote: “Yearly merit increases, company equity, fully paid benefits, and a nice bonus structure are all benefits of our package.”

Here are the top 50 small and medium companies for compensation, according to employees:

Comparably The top 20 small and mid-size companies for compensation.

