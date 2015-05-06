The best small business owner in every state

SBA Heidi Neal, owner of the Loyal Biscuit Company in Maine.

Small businesses are responsible for two-thirds of new jobs created in the US and employ nearly half of the nation’s workforce, according to the US Small Business Administration.

This week the SBA is honouring these businesses and their owners as part of National Small Business Week, an annual tradition since 1963.

To highlight outstanding growth and innovation, the SBA has selected a small business person of the year in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and three US territories.

This year’s winners include an animal shelter in Maine, a candy shop in Idaho, and a solar energy company in California.

