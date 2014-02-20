Meet The Best Ski Racers On Wall Street

In the spirit of the Winter Olympics, we’ve decided to track down some of the top ski racers who are now working on Wall Street.

We’ve found folks who competed in the Olympics and others who were World Cup medalists. We found many skiers who were captains of their college teams.

We’ve also found some younger skiers who are heading to Wall Street when they’re finished with school.

These alpine skiers have swapped running gates for putting together financial models and analyst reports. They can still hit the slopes on the weekends, though. One of the skiers on our list happens to own a ski area, too.

If you know of other skiers who should be included, feel free to send an email to [email protected] Please include a photo and a brief bio of ski highlights.

Blackstone exec James 'Jim' Schaefer was captain of University of Vermont's 1990 NCAA Championship team. James 'Jim' Schaefer Finance Job: He's a Senior Managing Director/Global Head of Energy, Power & Renewables at Blackstone. Education: University of Vermont Ski Highlights: James 'Jim' Schaefer raced for the University of Vermont from 1986 to 1990. He was captain of the 1990 NCAA National Championship team. Prior to UVM, he was New England prep school champion for Eaglebrook and Deerfield Academy from 1983-1986. Schaefer raced in regional USSA races, Eastern Cup and NorAm events as well as at US Nationals. Schaefer was Eastern Cup Slalom champion in 1991. He also coached the New Zealand ski team and served as head coach at Mt. Hutt in 1991 and 1992. While at grad school Jim was an All American at the University of Michigan on the NCSA tour in 1994. Jim raced occasionally until 2005 at regional USSA races in New England. UBS managing director Alexander 'Sandy' Williams competed in the 1988 Olympics in Calgary as a member of the U.S. Ski Team. Alexander 'Sandy' Williams Finance Job: Williams is a managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management in New York with over 19 years of experience in financial services. Before UBS, he worked at Morgan Stanley's wealth management division. Education: University of Rochester (undergrad), UPenn Wharton (MBA) Ski Highlights: Williams competed in the 1988 Olympics in Calgary. He was a member of the US Ski Team from 1982 to 1992. Private equity vet Erik Schlopy made the U.S. Ski Team at age 18 and skied in three winter Olympic Games. Erik Schlopy Finance Job: After retiring from professional skiing, Schlopy worked for a private equity firm. He has started two companies PointZero1 and Soul Sports, LLC, both of which are in the outdoor industry. Education: University of Vermont (1990-91) Ski Highlights: He left UVM his freshman year of college to join the U.S. Ski Team at age 18. Scholpy skied in the 1994, 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics. He's a seven time National Alpine Champion, a 2003 World Championship Bronze Medalist and a 1998 World Pro Super-G Champion. In 2007, he was inducted into the Utah Ski Hall of Fame. Also, he's married to former Olympic swimmer/ Nickelodeon game show host Summer Sanders. MBA student Charles Christianson was a four-time All-American in college and raced on the World Cup tour. Charles Christianson Finance Job: Christianson worked as an analyst at Philadelphia-area private equity firm Graham Partners from 2002-2013. He's currently working on his MBA at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. He's skiing there, too. Education: Williams College (undergrad) Ski Highlights: Up until 2012, he was a professional alpine ski racer and raced on the World Cup. He was one of 6 athletes representing the USA at the highest level of alpine competition (the circuit they draw the Olympic team from). While in college, he was a 4-time All-American and 2-time Eastern Cup Champion. Other accolades include state champion growing up in Alaska to winning the Purple Key Trophy at Williams, the sole Senior athlete award. Goldman Sachs associate Marco Schafferer skied for Bosnia in the 2006 Olympics. Marco Schafferer Finance Job: Schafferer works at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Chicago. Education: Western State and Westminster College Ski Highlights: He competed in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy for Bosnia's ski team. He was only 21 years old at the time. He finished 30th overall for Slalom. Private wealth manager Tim Itin was a member of the U.S. Ski Team in college and later competed on Pro Ski Tours. Tim Itin Finance Job: Itin is a Principal at Colorado-based Northside Capital Management, a private wealth management firm. Itin got his first job at Montgomery Securities in part due to the founder of the firm Thom Weisel also being the president of hte Board of Trustees of the US Ski Team. Education: Dartmouth Ski Highlights: In 1977, he was the junior national Giant Slalom Champion. He went on to ski for Dartmouth where he was named All-American in 1978, 1979 and 1980. He was the captain in 1980. While at Dartmouth, he was also a member of the US Ski Team (C Team) in 1979 to 1980. After college, he competed on Pro Ski Tours from 1982-83 ranking 18th overall on the PSRA World Ranking list with two podium finishes. Private equity summer analyst Hig Roberts is currently nationally ranked in the top five for college ski racers. Hig Roberts Finance Job: Roberts worked at Philadelphia-area Graham Partners last summer. He plans to work in finance upon graduation. Education: Middlebury College (expected graduation: May 2014) Ski Highlights: He's the captain of Middlebury College's Division I ski team. He's also a two-time All-American and a member of the NCAA National Championship Slalom Team for 2012 and 2013. In December 2013, he competed for Team USA at the World University Games in Trentino, Italy where he finished 7th overall in the Giant Slalom and 19th in the Slalom event (the top American in both events). This competition featured the most elite college and professional athletes in the world. Roberts is currently nationally ranked in the top 5 and has been invited to National Team champs. Private equity analyst Sean Cumminskey was the overall winner of the 2002 Junior Olympics. Sean Cumminskey Finance Job: He's an analyst Philadelphia-area private equity firm Graham Partners. Education: Williams College (c/o 2012) Career Highlights: Cumminskey raced all four years at Williams College and was captain his senior year. He had top 15 finishes in eastern college ski races. He had six top three finishes in the Rocky Mountain Trophy Series races. He raced in several North American Cups (NorAms). He finished 3rd overall Junior Canadian Nationals SG 2006, 2nd Place Vermont States 2004 - Giant Slalom and was the overall winner in the 2002 Junior Olympics (16 and under) (1st SG, 3rd Slalom, 4th DH). BNP Paribas managing director Dean Keller was on the U.S. Ski Team for four years. Finance Job: Keller is a managing director/Head of North American Mergers & Acquisitions -- Power at BNP Paribas. Education: University of Vermont Ski Highlights: He was a member of the US Ski Team for four years where he skied in a number of World Cup races. While at the University of Vermont, he was a four-time First-Team All American in Alpine Skiing. He was an NCAA National Individual Champion and the captain of UVM's NCAA National Championship Team. He was inducted into University of Vermont Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended Burke Mountain Academy and was a former board member there. BNP Paribas associate Colin DeVore was selected as a member of the National Development System with the U.S. Ski Team. Colin DeVore Finance Job: He's an associate in North American M&A (power) at BNP Paribas. Education: University of Vermont Ski Highlight: DeVore was ranked 10th in the world for 20 year-olds in slalom and 2nd in North America for 20 year-olds in slalom. He finished 2nd at U.S. Nationals for juniors. He competed for the University of Vermont for all four years of college on a full-ride athletic scholarship. While at UVM, DeVore was a two-time Academic-All American and two-time Strength & Conditioning All-American. He was selected as a member of the National Development System with the US Ski Team. He has trained and competed in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Scandinavia and South America. Morgan Stanley financial advisor Ron Biedermann was a former top ranked skier. Ron Biedermann Finance Job: Biedermann is a senior portfolio manager/financial advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Burlington, Vermont. Education: Middlebury College Ski Highlights: He grew up ski racing for the Mt. Mansfield Ski club. In 1972, he was on the natioanl squad racing Can-Am circuit. In 1975, Bidermann, made the U.S. 'A' Team. In 1978, while training with the U.S. Team in Austria, he was seriously injured and had to be air-lifted out for surgery. Private equity analyst Alex Reeves was ranked in the top 10 for Super G and Downhill for 21 & Under in the U.S. Alex Reeves Finance Job: He works as an analyst Philadelphia-area private equity firm Graham Partners. Education: Williams College (c/o 2011) Ski Highlights: He was a member of Williams Alpine Ski Team (NCAA Division I). He was also captain of the ski team in college. He was ranked top 10 in Super G and Downhill for U.S. Juniors (21 and under). He was ranked in the top 100 for Super G and Downhill for Juniors in the world. He finished in the top 30 in Super-G at the U.S. Nationals (top 10 for Juniors). He was ranked in the top 350 in the world for Downhill. Jeff Kirwood, a managing director at Aspen Grove Capital, was ranked in the top 3 for Giant Slalom and Super-G for his age group in high school. Jeff Kirwood Finance Job: He's a managing director at Denver-area Aspen Grove Capital. Education: Dartmouth Ski Highlights: Kirwood grew up ski racing and attended the Green Mountain Valley School, a ski academy in Vermont. He was ranked in the top 3 in the country in Giant Slalom and Super-G for his age group while in high school. He went on to ski for Dartmouth College and was the captain of the Dartmouth Ski Team in 1991. Barclays associate Alexander Dyroff was a three-time NCAA Championship skier. Alexander Dyroff Finance Job: He's an associate in Natural Resources Leveraged Finance at Barclays. He previously worked for Lehman Brothers. Education: Williams College Ski Highlights: Dyroff was the captain of the Williams Alpine Ski Team (Division I). While in college he was named First Team All East (Top 5 skiers in the Eastern Conference of Division 1). He was also a three-time NCAA Academic All-American and a three-time NCAA Championship skier (Top 30 athletes in NCAA Division 1). He was ranked as high as 30th in Slalom in the US and 298 globally (across all age categories) / 62 Ranking in Giant Slalom in US, 445 globally (across all age categories). Dyroff started skiing at 2 and racing at 6. For high school, he attended Burke Mountain Academy (Mikaela Shiffrin's alma mater). O'Leary Funds CEO Connor O'Brien skied in two Olympic games for Great Britain and Estonia. Connor O'Brien Finance Job: He's the president and CEO of O'Leary Funds and the president and CIO of Stanton Asset Management. He began his career in M&A at Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch Education: Middlebury College and Dartmouth College (MBA) Ski Highlights: He's a former Canadian skier who skied for Great Britain in the 1984 Winter Olympics and Estonia in the 1994 games. While skiing for the British, he finished 33rd in downhill event. After the '84 games, O'Brien started skiing for Canada. He retired after two shoulder operations. In 1994, he made an Olympic appearance again skiing for Estonia. Now let's check out another Olympic sport played by Wall Streeters... Meet The 25 Best Ice Hockey Players In Finance >

