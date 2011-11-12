10 Awesome Cold Weather Vacations To Book Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
If you’re thinking of hitting the slopes, make sure you do it at one of these incredible snowy retreats.Offering everything from ski-in/ski-out lodging, killer fireplaces and hot tubs, and of course, excellent skiing, these resorts are the best way to embrace the winter chill.
But they’re not just about the skiing. These domestic and international locations offer a huge range of classic winter activities.
Did we miss any of your favourite places? Let us know.
Lodging: Ski.com is advertising a deal for mountain goers to stay at Laurelwood Condominiums, in the heart of Snowmass Village, for as little as $386 per person at the beginning of the season.
Laurelwood offers ski-in/ski-out accommodations and wood-burning fireplaces. An added bonus? Firewood is also included.
Lift tickets: From late November through early December, an adult two-day lift ticket costs $86 per day. During the holiday season in late December, an adult lift ticket costs $98 per day and is good for four days.
Snowmass makes up one of four peaks, combining with neighbouring Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk to make up 5,300 acres of terrain.
Visitors can also take naturalist-guided snowshoe tours on the Rocky Mountains, roaming through the spruce-fir forest and learning about the area's wildlife.
Lodging: Situated right next to the Matterhorn, Switzerland's tenth highest mountain, Riffelalp Resort boasts 65 rooms, 5 suites, and two apartments. The hotel is already pretty booked, but one twin-bed room in the middle of January costs $6,607.74 for seven nights.
The price also includes a six-day ski pass and entrance to both the pool and wellness area.
Lift tickets: A two-day lift ticket for Zermatt costs $152.
Skiers in Zermatt are surrounded by 29 peaks that reach higher than 13,100 feet. But, if you need a break from skiing, the area also offers ice skating on natural ice, curling, sleigh rides, and ice climbing.
Lodging: A two-bedroom, 1,300 square feet town-home near Whistler's Blackcomb Mountain's Cruiser run costs $325 per night in early December. That rate jumps to $660 in the middle of the month and to $980 over the Christmas holiday.
The mountain getaway features a gas fireplace, balcony with a BBQ, and a private outdoor hot-tub.
Lift tickets: Adult lift tickets from the end of November through the end of December cost $96 per day.
For those looking for added adventure, Whistler Heli-Skiing has rights to terrain that includes 173 glaciers and 475 runs. And if you're looking to stay inside, The Whistler Village Art Gallery showcases contemporary Canadian and international paintings, as well as sculpture and glass.
Lodging: Ski.com is offering a four-night sojourn at the Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa for $1,154 per person at the end of December. The deal includes three-day lift tickets.
The resort also offers indoor and outdoor heated pools, ski valet service, and the 16,000 square foot Solitude Spa, where guests can enjoy a 24-person rooftop hot tub.
Lift tickets: For anyone who doesn't stay at the Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, adult lift tickets for the end of November through the beginning of December cost $192 for three days. The fourth day comes free.
That price spikes to $291 during the holiday season.
Jackson Hole offers daily skiing classes for everyone from the most basic beginning to the king of the slopes. And in a fun twist, the area is also home to The Jackson Hole Iditarod Sled Dog Tours, which takes you on a wildlife tour to either Granite Creek Canyon or Bridger Teton National Forest.
Lodging: A winter getaway in the beginning of December at Corral Condominiums costs about $254 per night for a two-bedroom condo with a hot tub.
To keep you entertained when you're not zipping down the slopes, The Corral offers private garages for most condos, a steam sauna, and a game room.
Lift tickets: One-day adult lift tickets in the beginning of the season for Keystone-Breckenridge will cost you $67.
Breckenridge's longest trail, the Four O'Clock run, spans 3.5 miles. The city also teams up with Budweiser in January to host the Budweiser International Snow Sculpture Championships. From Jan. 24 through Jan. 28, artists gather in the snowy town to test their talents against nature.
Lodging: A superior room with a mountain view in the middle of December at the Hotel Schatzalp costs about $2,011 for four nights. The hotel boasts a sauna and a bar with an open fireplace.
Lift tickets: A one-day adult lift ticket for the 2010-2011 season costs between $47 and $68.
The mountains in Davos get hit with 539 inches of snow annually and the top elevation clocks in at 9,331 feet. The area also offers a wide array of culinary options, including the traditional dishes at Bunder Studli and cakes at Cafe Weber.
Lodging: A vacation in early December in a one-bed apartment at Asuka ski apartments costs $677.56 for four nights. The apartments are close to a hot spring and offer a stereo with an iPod cable and charger.
Lift tickets: A one-day adult lift ticket at the Tomamu Alpha Resort costs a little more than $60.
Much to skiers' delight, Siberia drops about 45 feet of snow on Japan. The country embraces its frigid winter temperatures, offering visitors an Ice Village, complete with a church and an ice bar.
Lodging: Ski.com is offering a three-day stay in a two-bedroom condo at Fairmont Heritage Place Franz Klammer for $586 per person. The deal also includes three-day lift tickets.
The price jumps as it gets closer to holiday season.
The resort is also home to the Himmel Spa, which offers an oxygen bar and a rooftop, adult-only hot tub.
Lift Tickets: Lift ticket prices for the 2011-2012 ski season aren't available yet, but in 2010 they cost $69 per person for a one-day pass.
Telluride's 'Galloping Goose,' trail, one of the 125 runs in the area, spans 4.6 miles. In addition, Telluride takes sightseeing to a whole new level. A free gondola, which sits at 10,500 feet, transports tourists between Telluride and Mountain View.
Lodging: Renting a one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at Lodge at Vail starts at nearly $250 per night. Situated at the foot of Vail Mountain, the resort offers babysitting services, in-room massage and four hot tubs.
Lift tickets: A one-day adult lift ticket for Vail-Beaver Creek costs $73. The price increases throughout December
Vail offers three terrain parks, including Golden Peak, which boasts 12 jumps. Want to try something new? Vail Rock & Ice teaches aspiring ice climbers the proper techniques for ice climbing, while introducing them to the activity.
Lodging: A junior suite throughout most of December at Badrutt's Palace Hotel costs $1,890. The resort also offers two spa suites. In the Spa Suite Iris, guests will find a double jacuzzi and a sauna.
Lift tickets: One-day adult lift tickets cost between $55 and and $81.
In addition to hosting legions of skiers every winter, St. Moritz was the home of the 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics. But there's something for everyone in this Swiss town.
The Ludains open-air ice rink offers ice skating and Bavarian curling, as well as equipment experts and instructors to teach you all you need to know.
