The best ski resorts in America, according to skiers and snowboarders

Liftopia unveiled its 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards.

The ranking incorporates feedback from thousands of skiers and snowboarders to determine the most popular ski resorts in North America, surveying them about resorts’ family friendliness, terrain, crowds, and snow consistency and quality, among other criteria.

Magic Mountain in Vermont won “Overall Best in Snow,” with customers saying it’s “the best kept secret in the Northeast” and “a true skier’s mountain.” Vermont resorts took home three out of the top 10 awards.

If you’re wondering about the lack of certain big name resorts on this list (like *cough* any resort in Colorado), know that Liftopia surveyed over 10,000 readers, and then combined that information with its own data on resorts (visits annually, acreage, average true cost of skiing, and uphill capacity), collected over the past decade. This leveled the playing field between big resorts and smaller, lesser known ones, ensuring that all North American resorts were recognised equally.

Keep scrolling to see who made the cut.

10. Sugarloaf, ME Liftopia With 1,240 skiable acres, Sugarloaf is the largest ski area east of the Rocky Mountains. 9. Snowbird, UT Liftopia Snowbird shares its Little Cottonwood Canyon with the Alta ski area, meaning that getting a joint day ticket gives you access to 26 ski lifts and tows, and a skiable area of 4,700 acres. 8. Powder Mountain, UT Liftopia There's a whopping 8,464 acres of skiable terrain at Powder Mountain, and thanks to a limit of 2,000 lift ticket sales per day, you'll have most of it to yourself. 7. Wildcat Mountain, NH Facebook/Wildcat Mountain The 'Cat is consistently ranked #1 for scenery by the East by Ski Magazine's Resort Poll, and promises one of the longest ski seasons in New Hampshire. 6. Bretton Woods, NH Courtesy of Omni Mount Washington Resort With a history dating back to the 1700s, this is the state's largest ski area, with 464 acres of skiing and snowboarding on 62 trails. 5. Jay Peak, VT Courtesy of Ski Vermont While Jay Peak is a great, all-around resort, it's especially popular among expert skiers for its tremendous amount of back country. 4. Alta, UT Mavrick / Shutterstock Utah's Alta Ski Area gets an average annual snowfall of 560 inches. 3. Mad River Glen, VT Courtesy of Ski Vermont/Mike Riddell Mad River Glen has some of the most challenging and diverse terrain on the east coast, and is one of only three areas in North America that prohibits snowboarding. 2. Crystal Mountain, MI Courtesy of Crystal Mountain This Midwest favourite features 58 downhill slopes, and is family-owned and operated. It's also celebrating its 60th year this season. 1. Magic Mountain, VT Liftopia Small but mighty, this resort prides itself in its laid back vibe and community feel -- as well as its challenging expert trails, tree-skiing, and 'real black diamonds.'

