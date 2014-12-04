The 15 Best Ski Resorts In America

Ski season has officially arrived in the US, with most mountain resorts officially opening within the next week.
FindTheBest helped us pick the best ski resorts in the US. They generated a Smart Rating to rank ski resorts around the country, based on rankings from SKI Mag and PowderHounds.com, mountain size, terrain, and snowfall.
In addition to awesome slopes, these mountains offer everything from sleigh rides to heli skiing to bumping apres-ski parties.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is designed for the advanced skier with 50% of its 116 trails being black diamonds and expert level trails. The mountain is one of the tallest on our list at 4,139 feet tall. Its longest trail stretches for four and a half miles.
Despite few nightlife options, the resort offers tons of outdoor activities like snowmobiling, sleigh rides, and heli skiing.
Lift Ticket: $US109
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cb1a6ecad048872f5f131-1200-900/jackson%20hole%20resort.jpg' alt='Jackson Hole resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Copper Mountain Ski Resort accommodates all ski levels from advanced snowcat skiing to beginners learning to master the snow plow. The resort is family friendly with daycare and ski school as well as a village with shops and restaurants.
Copper Mountain has 2,465 skiable acres, 140 trails, and is a great value. Season passes are $US389 which is 21% less than the US average.
Lift Ticket: $US75
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cb2a9ecad048676f5f13d-1200-900/copper%20mountain%20ski.jpg' alt='Copper Mountain Ski' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Copper Mountain
Squaw Valley has an average annual snowfall of 450 inches and 177 trails. Despite having 29 chairlifts and 4,000 skiable acres, Squaw Valley can get overcrowded.
The resort offers activities from night skiing to dog sledding and has great nightlife options with 21 bars and restaurants to choose from. The bar Le Chamois is known for its incredible apres-ski parties.
The popular ski spot established its reputation as a top ski resort when it was featured in the 1960 Winter Olympics.
Lift Ticket: $US99
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cb4c8ecad04c405f5f123-1200-900/sqaw%20valley%20ski.jpg' alt='Sqaw Valley Ski' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Squaw Valley
Heavenly Mountain has 97 trails and is the fourth-largest ski resort in the US, with 4,800 skiable acres. Thirty-five per cent of its trails are advanced and 65% are for intermediate and beginner skiers.
The resort attracts family and friend trips because of the skiing, activities, and social scene. Heavenly is known for its excellent dining and nightlife options with 26 bars and restaurants to choose from.
Lift Ticket: $US99
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cb689ecad040b0ef5f11f-1200-900/heavenly%20ski%20resort.jpg' alt='Heavenly Ski Resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Heavenly Mountain
Sun Valley has 92 trails with 78% of its trails being beginner or intermediate. The family-friendly mountain offers day care, great instructors at its SnowSports School, and has six restaurants at the resort.
The Idaho ski resort has 19 chairlifts meaning it can accommodate 26,780 skiers per hour on its 2,054 skiable acres.
Lift Ticket: $US95
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cb7f5ecad04990df5f12c-1200-900/sun%20valley%20ski.jpg' alt='Sun Valley SKi' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Sun Valley Idaho
Winter Park Resort is the 13th-largest ski resort in the US with 143 trails spanning 3,081 acres. Over 55% of the trails are advanced and the longest trail runs 4.6 miles long.
The mountain has 10 restaurants and activities like snow tubing and disco ice skating. Winter park resort also offers lots of free activities like mountain tours, a rail park that stays open late, and s'mores by the fire every night.
Lift Ticket: $US95
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cc266ecad04713cf5f127-1200-900/winter%20valley%20ski.jpg' alt='Winter Park Ski' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Winter Park Resort
Canyons Resort is the fifth-largest ski resort in the country and caters toward the intermediate and advanced skier. Ninety per cent of its 182 trails are designed for the seasoned skier.
The nearby Canyons Resort Village, hosts family events and concerts all year long. The mountain has sporty activities like heli skiing and zip lining, as well as family activities like sleigh rides and snowshoeing.
Lift Ticket: $US80
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cc31eecad04e743f5f121-1200-900/canyons%20ski%20resort-1.jpg' alt='Canyons Ski Resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Canyons Resort
Snowmass is the second-tallest mountain to make our list. Its longest trail runs 5.6 miles long, and takes over 20 minutes to ski down. The family-friendly resort is great for intermediate, expert, extreme terrain, and off-piste skiing.
Skiers can stay directly on the mountain, as several lodges offer ski-in/ski-out access. There are also nine restaurants on the mountain, where skiers can unwind after a full day on the slopes.
Lift Ticket: $US109
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cc3aeecad043d3ff5f132-1200-900/aspen%20snowmass%20ski.jpg' alt='Aspen Snowmass Ski' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Aspen Snowmass
At 4,425 feet, Telluride is the tallest mountain resort to make our list, but it offers all types of trails from beginner to extreme terrain. Families will appreciate that the mountain offers day care and children's ski school, as well as lodging with ski-in/ski-out access.
Telluride has excellent restaurants, from fine dining spots like Allred's Restaurant to more casual places like Tomboy Tavern. There's a big apres-ski scene here.
Lift Ticket: $US112
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cba7becad04a119f5f128-1200-900/telluride%20ski.jpg' alt='Telluride Ski' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Telluride Ski Resort
Breckenridge is so popular that even with 2,358 skiable acres, it still gets crowded. The ski resort has plenty of trails for skiers of every experience level, but the mountain in known for its excellent expert and advanced skiing, which accounts for 58% of its 155 trails.
Along with the ski runs, the resort has great terrain parks to practice tricks. Breckenridge has a vibrant nightlife scene with popular bars like the apres-ski spot T-Bar.
Lift Ticket: $US119
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cbb3fecad04a41df5f12c-1200-900/breckenridge%20ski%20resort.jpg' alt='Breckenridge Ski Resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Breckenridge Ski Resort
Park City Mountain is the 10th-largest ski resort in the country with 3,300 acres of fresh powder. The mountain caters mostly toward the intermediate skier with over half of the mountain's 116 trails marked with the intermediate blue square.
The resort has great restaurants, shopping, and family activities like the Alpine Coaster, a 4,000 foot long toboggan-style roller coaster.
Lift Ticket: $US104
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cc86eecad049057f5f123-1200-900/park%20city%20mountain%20ski%20resort.jpg' alt='Park City Mountain ski resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Unlike most of the other mountains featured, Steamboat Resort has great backcountry skiing for the expert skier and prime snow quality. Steamboat has an efficient chairlift infrastructure with 18 lifts that have a capacity for 41,465 people per hour so you rarely have to wait in line.
The mountain resort has night skiing starting in mid-December and it hosts the annual Musicfest at Steamboat, a weeklong concert series during the first week of January.
Lift Ticket: $US89
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cbcbfecad042326f5f121-1200-900/steamboat%20ski%20resort-1.jpg' alt='Steamboat ski resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Steamboat Resort
Big Sky Ski Resort is home to the largest ski mountain in the US with 5,750 skiable acres and 250 trails. It is the third-tallest mountain on our list.
The ski resort has day care options for families and the surrounding area has lots of restaurants and shopping. Big Sky Resort also has a tubing park, snowshoeing tours, ice climbing and Nordic skiing.
Lift Ticket: $US99
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cc482ecad040343f5f131-1200-900/big%20sky%20ski%20resort-1.jpg' alt='Big Sky Ski Resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Big Sky Resort
Mammoth is the number one ski resort in California and is the eighth-largest mountain in the country with 3,500 skiable acres. To practice your ski tricks head over to one of Mammoth's eight terrain parks or three half pipes.
The mountain has 22 restaurants and bars for after-ski entertainment. Other activities include snowcat tours, gondola rides and snowmobiling.
Lift Ticket: $US107
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cc6f2ecad04b04ef5f12f-1200-900/mammoth%20mountain%20ski-2.jpg' alt='Mammoth Mountain ski' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Mammoth Mountain
Vail is the number one ski resort in the US, and the third-largest mountain with 193 trails and 5,289 skiable powdery acres. The trails are equally split between all skill levels and there is great off-piste skiing.
The resort has activities like ski biking, tubing, terrain parks, night skiing, and great shopping.
The day isn't over when the lifts close at four o'clock because Vail is home to some of the best apres-ski parties in the world. Popular celebrations spots are Garfinkels, Los Amigos, and The Red Lion.
Lift Ticket: $US119
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546cbf83ecad04a734f5f121-1200-900/vail%20ski%20resort.jpg' alt='Vail Ski resort' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Vail
