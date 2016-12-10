25 mountains everyone should ski in their lifetime

Jennifer Polland
Riksgränsen, SwedenVictor Maschek / Shutterstock.com

Ski bums and boarders follow the powder around the world to shred slopes at the best resorts. From ritzy Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, to the steep terrain of Cerro Catedral in Argentina, here are 25 mountains that all skiers and boarders should visit in their lifetime.

Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.

Ski or snowboard in the shadow of the Matterhorn in the iconic ski town of Zermatt, Switzerland.

Shutterstock

With a vertical drop of 4,105 feet and 116 trails for expert, intermediate, and beginner skiers, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has something for all skill levels.

Shutterstock

Conquer the Andes Mountains at Valle Nevado, a ski resort just outside Santiago, Chile. After a day of skiing, don't forget to have a Pisco Sour on the outdoor deck.

rcheles / Shutterstock

Vail, Colorado, is legendary for a reason. It's the largest single ski area in the US, with about 5,300 acres of skiable terrain.

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Look out from the top of Mont Blanc, the highest peak in the Alps -- and in Europe -- which tops out at over 15,000 feet.

Flickr/bortescristian. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Traverse more than 8,000 acres of skiable terrain at Whistler Blackcomb in Canada's British Columbia region. The mountain has an epic 5,234-foot vertical descent.

Flickr/kcxd. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Located in Austria's Tyrol region, Kitzbühel is a charming Alpine ski village that's become one of the most famous ski resorts in the world. This mountain has lots of intermediate terrain, making it a great choice for couples looking for a romantic ski vacation.

Julia Kuznetsova / Shutterstock

Get your adrenaline fix at the 5,410-foot Coronet Peak in Otago, New Zealand, just outside of Queenstown.

NZGMW / Shutterstock

Wolf Creek, Colorado, has some of the most extreme terrain in the US. It's not fancy, but it's got some challenging slopes with a summit elevation of almost 12,000 feet and a vertical drop of over 1,600 feet.

Flickr/zachd1_618. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Slice through the powder at Utah's Alta Ski Area, which gets an average annual snowfall of 560 inches.

Mavrick / Shutterstock

Explore over 3,000 acres of skiable terrain at Australia's Perisher, the largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere.

Phillip Minnis / Shutterstock

Choose from one of six separate ski areas at Niseko, one of the premier ski resorts in Hokkaido, Japan.

Shutterstock

Cerro Catedral in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, is one of the most challenging ski areas in South America, with a vertical drop of 3,773 feet and plenty of steep terrain.

Shutterstock

Shred the slopes at Colorado's Aspen Snowmass, which has 3,362 aces of skiable terrain.

Shutterstock

Stowe, Vermont, is one of the best ski destinations on the East Coast of the US. The resort has two separate mountains: Mount Mansfield, which has some of the most challenging slopes in the east, and Spruce Peak, which has more beginner-friendly trails.

Shutterstock

Ski or board over 3,800 acres at Big Sky Resort in Montana, and learn why the state is called 'Big Sky Country.'

Shutterstock

Riksgränsen, Sweden, is the world's northernmost ski resort, about 125 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The resort is only open from March to June, when the weather is most temperate, and during that time skiers can hit the slopes under the midnight sun.

Victor Maschek / Shutterstock

Carve through the snow at Australia's Mt. Hotham, in Victoria, dubbed 'The Powder Capital of Australia.'

Wikimedia Commons

Breathe in the crisp mountain air and admire the gorgeous lake views at any of Lake Tahoe's seven major ski resorts -- including Alpine Meadow Valley Resort, Squaw Valley Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, and Northstar California -- in Northern California.

rnl / Shutterstock

Stand at the 8,923-foot summit of Africa's highest ski resort, Tiffindell, in South Africa.

Facebook/Tiffindell

Hobnob with Europe's elite at Gstaad Mountain Rides in Switzerland.

Wikimedia Commons

Located in Banff National Park, Lake Louise Ski Resort is one of the most gorgeous ski mountains in North America.

Bradley L. Grant / Shutterstock

Admire 360-degree views of the Adirondacks, Vermont, and Canada from the summit of Whiteface Mountain, the fifth-highest mountain in New York State and the host of the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Yulia Ivanova / Shutterstock

Hit the hills at Cortina d'Ampezzo of Northern Italy. The resort town is known for its ranges, scenery, and après-ski scene.

PhotoStock10 / Shutterstock.com

Voss, Norway, is so far north that it's almost guaranteed to have great snow. It's not the most challenging terrain, but it is incredibly beautiful. Skiers and boarders can look out over the fjords from the top of the mountains.

Svein Otto Jacobsen / Shutterstock

