13 Awesome Gifts For Your Favourite Skier

Shutterstock.com There are a million great gifts to buy skiers. Here are 13.

Are you travelling abroad this silly season to hit the slopes?

There are tons of new ski gadgets and accessories on the market that would make great holiday gifts.

From Camelbaks and helmets to the latest in footwarming technology, here are 11 gifts for the skiing enthusiasts in your life.

A new boot bag will make it easier to travel with your gear. Boot bags take a serious beating during ski season, from inside and out. Upgrade to a lightweight boot bag from High Sierra. It has a ventilation system that will let your boots properly dry after a day on the slopes, backpack-style straps, and zipper pockets for all your gear. Price: $US129.99 Bluetooth-enabled goggles will help you meet up with your friends on the slopes. These Bluetooth-enabled goggles use a bone conduction microphone so you can communicate clearly on the mountain without the interference of wind. You can chat with up to six friends within 1,600 feet of each other, and a full charge will last you 12 hours. Connect wirelessly to your iPhone so you can automatically answer incoming calls or play music while you shred the slopes. Price: $US299.95 A high-quality helmet will keep you both comfortable and safe. A good helmet is a must these days, and the Smith Vantage helmet is a great one. Twenty-one adjustable vents help you change your temperature appropriately for both winter storms and sunny skies, while the constant movement of air keeps your goggles from getting foggy. The helmet comes in a variety of colours, so you'll be looking stylish while keeping your head safe. Price: $US22o Long underwear may not be glamorous, but it's essential. Underwear may not be the most glamorous gift, but the recipient will thank you when she's out the mountain in below-freezing temperatures. We like the quality and variety from Helly Hanson, which makes long underwear for men, women, and children. Price: varies A Camelbak makes it easy to stay hydrated in that dry mountain air. Skiing can get exhausting, and it's important to stay hydrated. This Camelbak is an easy, handsfree solution -- fill it with water in the morning and slip it into your backpack with the rest of your gear. Any time you get thirsty on the slopes, just bite and sip out of the tube. Price: Starts at $US24.95 Stay connected with a pair of walkie talkies. If you don't want to risk smashing your smartphone on the slopes, a pair of sturdy walkie talkies may be a wise alternative. Motorola's two-way radios communicate in a 35-mile radius, with large buttons that are easy to access with gloves, an emergency alert button, and access to 11 weather channels. Price: $US82.77 Strap this GoPro camera to your helmet to get some sweet action footage. The GoPro is an extremely versatile camera, and it's long been used by professional skiers, snowboarders, surfers, and skateboarders to get the highest-quality action shots possible. The GoPro Hero4 Black is the latest model from the company, and is the fastest and most powerful one yet. Price: $US499.99 These heated ski gloves will keep frostbite away from your fingers. These Coreheat gloves use batteries to keep hands warm in frigid weather. They are adjustable and can keep hands heated for two hours on high heat, or longer on a lower heat level. The batteries are rechargeable, and the gloves come with a battery charger. Price: $US149.95 And footwarmers will keep your toes toasty all day long. These footwarmers have four different settings so you can customise your comfort as the weather changes. The battery pack is meant to last 21 hours without a recharge, and they're easily installed in ski or snowboard boots. Price: $US239.95 Mophie's Powerstation can recharge your devices on the go. Phone batteries can drain more quickly in cold weather, and you may use up a lot of juice on the mountain listening to music or trying to connect with friends. This portable charger will give your smartphone hours of extra battery, plus it's small enough to fit in your ski pants' pocket. Price: $US79.95 The Mammut Snowpulse Removable Airbag will protect those who like to ski out of bounds. The world's first removable airbag system, the Mammut Snowpulse will inflate in just three seconds should you happen to encounter an avalanche while on the mountain. The airbag will prevent the wearer from being buried in an avalanche, and its bright colour makes it easy to spot. Added perk: it's small enough to fit into Oakley's Snowmad R.A.S. backpack. You can read more about how the Mammut Snowpulse works here. Price: $US450 A tuning kit will impress the DIY skier or snowboarder. For the hardcore skier and snowboarder, you may want to pick up an at-home tuning kit. Once they learn how to tune their own equipment, they will wind up saving money on professional maintenence. Demon's kit comes with a mini iron, wax scraper, edge turner and tuning stone, flat file, polish pad, and carrying case. Price: $US69.95 The Snofling will help you to throw the perfect snowball after a long day on the slopes. By far the cheapest item you can buy for your favourite skier this holiday season, the Snofling throws snowballs farther and faster than you would be able to do with your arm alone. You'll be able to make snowballs of the perfect size and shape without getting your hands cold. Price: $US6.99

