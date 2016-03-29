21 of the funniest responses you'll get from Siri

Apple’s Siri voice assistant is one of the most widely available bots in the world. Most people with an iPhone can ask it questions with the push of a button, and over the years, Apple has used that data to improve Siri.

Still, there are definitely still some very common questions that Siri, on its own, wouldn’t have the answer to. Although Siri uses advanced machine learning to parse your questions, its artificial intelligence is not advanced enough to come up with clever responses to abstract questions. So Apple has clearly enlisted a few writers to come up with canned responses to common Siri queries.

Apple’s not the only company to write specific responses for its bot. When Microsoft introduced its new chat bot Tay, it used comedy writers to make sure its dialogue sparkled.

But sometimes, the funniest answers from an AI assistant are the ones that nobody could have anticipated.

Here are some of Siri’s best gags:

Siri can only answer your questions. Ask it something open-ended, and you're likely to get a funny quip. BI Screenshot Press a little harder, and Siri will simply encourage you to recycle. BI Screenshot Sometimes, Siri slips a joke in before answering your question. Ask it to find a podiatrist, and it's got a quip. BI Screenshot But sometimes Siri's best jokes aren't pre-written. Siri is savage: Cleveland Browns @Browns pic.twitter.com/JCa0Q2UKjf

-- Fazir™ (@ThatDudeF) March 17, 2016 It's no surprise that Siri is an Apple fanbot. BI Screenshot And Siri knows you're talking to it on an iPhone. BI Screenshot Obviously, Siri gets a lot of queries about despotic artificial intelligence. Sorry, Hal, it can't do that. BI Screenshot Apple used to be great at updating Siri with quips about similar products from Google, like Glass, or Microsoft, with its Cortana AI. BI Screenshot But Amazon's hot new voice assistant, Alexa, gets the 'who is that' treatment. BI Screenshot This is one of Siri's default responses when it doesn't know what to say. BI Screenshot But Apple does keep Siri up-to-date with canned answers for its latest ads, like one in which the Cookie Monster uses Siri to help him bake a batch of cookies. BI Screenshot A lot of people want to know if Siri is a him or a her. It's an it. BI Screenshot Someone on the Siri development team was born to run. BI Screenshot However, Siri's not great at understanding whether you're asking about life in general, or whether it's alive. BI Screenshot Siri's been able to answer silly questions since its first version, but Apple keeps the quips fresh and swaps them out from time-to-time. BI Screenshot Siri used to have additional jokes, but Apple is apparently not a fan of the Baja Men anymore. Bi Screenshot At least Siri knows its limitations. Bi Screenshot That hasn't stopped it from telling a few 'dad' jokes. BI Screenshot Still, Siri knows when to turn on the flattery. BI screenshot But that doesn't mean you should get the wrong impression from Siri's professional demeanour. BI screenshot Because for now, bots can't replace human interaction. BI Screenshot

