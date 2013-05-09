24 Photos That Prove Sir Alex Ferguson Is The Biggest Badass In English Football

Sir Alex Ferguson is retiring.



In his 26 years as coach, he won over 30 trophies and turned Manchester United into a $3-billion juggernaut.

But beyond the titles and money, Sir Alex became a living icon — a figure so large that many believed his mere presence influenced how referees officiated games.

With his style, charisma, and sense humour, he became a coaching superstar, and a legitimate 71-year-old badass.

