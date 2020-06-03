13 of the best simple cooking and kitchen hacks on TikTok, from baking to food storage

TikTok There are tons of kitchen hacks on TikTok.

As well all the dance videos and impressions, TikTok is full of useful cooking hacks.

From how to peel a hard-boiled egg in one go, to how to stop your cupcakes having soggy bottoms, there are tons of simple and incredibly helpful tips.

Insider has rounded up 13 of the best.

How to remove white tendons from a chicken breast

Mandy Klentz, aka @raising_krazies, demonstrated how by using a fork and a paper towel you can easily remove the tendon from each breast in one go.

All you have to do is place the prongs of a fork either side of the end of the tendon, use the paper towel to grip it in your other hand, push down with the fork, and slide the tendon right out of the breast.

How to squeeze juice from a lemon without making a mess

Numerous people including clinical nutritionist Jacqui Bain and hairstylist Johanna Westbrook have been sharing videos showing the ingenious trick that allows you to squeeze the juice from a lemon, and all it requires is a skewer.

You use the skewer to pierce a hole in one end of the lemon, and you can squeeze the juice right out.

How to peel a hard-boiled egg in one go

Instead of peeling a hard-boiled egg bit by bit, Zach Crean showed how you can get practically the whole thing off in one go by making a little hole at the pointier end, a larger hole at the other, and blowing the egg right out.

How to stop your cupcakes having soggy bottoms

Baker Georgina shared an incredibly simple hack for preventing the bottom of your cupcakes turning soggy: You just have to sprinkle a few grains of rice in the baking tray before putting the paper case in.

How to make a whisk out of two forks

Many people make do with a fork if they don’t have a whisk, but it turns out you can create a far superior makeshift whisk simply by tying two forks together with an elastic band, as TikTok user Harrison showed.

How to seal a cereal box with an easy fold

It’s no secret that cereal boxes never stay well closed, but it turns out there’s a much better way to keep your favourite breakfast food fresh by simply folding the top of the box, as Mandi Padda-Kandola demonstrated.

How to turn caster sugar into icing sugar

If you want to make frosting for cakes but are out of icing sugar, TikTok user Sabeff claims you can make your own by blending normal sugar until it’s fine enough.

How to stop an avocado going brown after you’ve cut into it

If you only want to eat a little bit of an avocado at a time, it’s annoying how the fruit always goes bad after you’ve cut into it. But according to Margaret Drisi, if you cut off the tip and leave the seed in, you can easily scoop out as much as you want and the flesh stays fresh and green.

What to do if you’ve forgotten to take your butter out of the fridge to soften

It’s frustrating when you go to whip up a cake and realise you’ve forgotten to let your butter come to room temperature first. But it turns out there’s an easy way to get around this: Grate it!

How to stop spilling washing up liquid everywhere

TikTok user Dimitra shared a trick we didn’t know we needed: How you can hack your sink to create an in-built washing up liquid dispenser.

How to make a fried egg with a heart-shaped yolk

If you’ve got a heart-shaped cookie cutter, a TikTok user called the School Lunchbox Dad showed how you can use it to create a fried egg with a yolk in the shape of a heart for a romantic breakfast.

You could get creative with all sorts of shapes too.

How to fit two bowls in the microwave at once

So simple, yet so helpful.

Charlotte Lock explained how, when you want to microwave two bowls at once but can’t fit both in, you just need to place one on top of a mug to elevate it.

How to make cucumber taste better

You should “milk” cucumbers to make them taste better, according to one woman on TikTok who claims the kitchen hack removes the bitterness from the fruit.

The technique simply involves cutting off the end of the cucumber and then rubbing the two sections together.

