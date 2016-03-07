The best shows to binge-watch right now according to TV stars

Stars are, in fact, a lot like us — which includes sitting on their couches and endlessly consuming new TV shows they heard were great.

Celebrities haven’t escaped this new national pastime. And who would expect them to? According to a recent TiVo survey, about nine out of 10 people are regularly binge-viewing at least three episodes of a program in one sitting.

TV and film stars often count themselves among the biggest entertainment fans out there. Not only that, but watching a lot of programming in spurts could be considered homework for them — at the very least it’s helping to sharpen their craft.

Business Insider asked several stars — from Jane Fonda to Donald Glover and Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) — what they’re binge-watching these days.

Here’s what they said they’re obsessively keeping up with:

''The Profit.' I love that guy.' -- Jake Johnson, 'New Girl' (Fox) Getty Images, CNBC 'I just binge-watched 'Getting On.'' -- Sarah Paulson, 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' (FX) HBO, Getty Images ''Fargo.'' -- Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot' (USA Network) Getty Images, FX 'I've been watching 'Making a Murderer.'' -- Tom Ellis, 'Lucifer' (Fox) Netflix, Getty Images ''Mr. Robot,' 'Masters of Sex,' and 'Orange Is the New Black.'' -- Jane Fonda, 'Grace and Frankie' (Netflix) Netflix, USA Network, Showtime, Getty Images 'Easily 'Master of None.'' -- Noah Emmerich, 'The Americans' (FX) Getty Images, Netflix ''The Good Wife.' That's my jam.' -- Tituss Burgess, 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (Netflix) Getty Images, CBS 'Well, I did two very different shows. I did 'Making a Murderer' and then I did 'Chef's Table.' Literally, I did them back-to-back as a palette cleanser from the darkness.' -- Rachael Taylor, 'Jessica Jones' (Netflix) Netflix, Getty Images 'Truthfully, 'The Walking Dead.' That's just the latest one. I binge-watch everything.' -- Donald Glover, 'Atlanta' (FX) AMC, Getty Images ''Orange Is the New Black,' and I'm eagerly awaiting the return of 'House of Cards.'' -- Lily Tomlin, 'Grace and Frankie' (Netflix) Getty, Netflix ''Narcos.' It is so great.' -- Romany Malco, 'Mad Dogs' (Amazon) Getty Images, Netflix ''Making a Murderer,' no doubt.' -- Santino Fontana, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (The CW) and 'Shades of Blue' (NBC) Netflix, Getty Images

