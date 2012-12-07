How To Save Loads Of Money When You're Shopping For Gifts

Photo: Oxymoronical via flickr
Sure, we love our friends and family. But who wants to break the bank to buy your father-in-law a gift he might not even like?Use these mobile apps to make sure you’re getting the best possible deals while shopping for the holidays.
My love for Amazon is no secret. Use this app to scan any barcode while you're out and about and it will identify the item to see if you can score it for a better price on Amazon. Retailers have been squawking about this one--a good way to tell their shaking in their boots.
Price: free
Operating just like the Amazon Barcode Scanner, eBay's RedLaser lets you scan a barcode to find the best price online. Instead of only checking Amazon, however, RedLaser searches loads of other major retailers.
Price:free
Sure, it's easy to find the lowest price for something on the Internet, but what about when you need an item right away? Goodzer is a shopping app with a local focus--tell it what you need and it tells you which stores nearby have it.
Price: free
Take a picture of the front of a book, CD, movie, or video game, and SnapTell will search the Web for the best price. Use it to keep track of items to buy later, or buy them right away inside of the app.
Price: free
Sometimes prices on given items will change throughout the year. That's where this Web app steps in--tell it what you're considering to purchase and it will tell you to buy now or to wait for an upcoming price drop. With the holidays approaching quickly, however, you might not have time to wait.
Price:free
Use this app to search for an item by cover art, barcode, voice, or text search, then watch it return the lowest price after searching hundreds of Internet stores. There's even easy access to reviews to make sure you're getting the best possible product.
Price:free
Not only will BuyVia query more outlets to find the best price on something than you ever could on your own, it will send you a notification when a product you want drops to an agreeable price.
Price: free
