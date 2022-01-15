The 10 best modern Shakespeare movie adaptations, ranked

- There have been countless big-screen adaptations of William Shakespeare’s work.
- Below, Insider ranks the best modern Shakespeare adaptations in ascending order.
- The list includes 2006’s “She’s the Man” and Joel Coen’s latest, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Hamlet sets on an unwieldy trip to discover whether the ghost is truly his father and whether Claudius killed him.
After receiving a warning from his sister about possible betrayals from his advisers, Hal turns to his friend, an aging alcoholic knight (played by Joel Edgerton who also acted as a writer and producer) for advice.
Things quickly escalate when Hal decides to attack France — and comes face-to-face with the French ruler, played by Robert Pattinson.
To pass the time, they hatch a matchmaking scheme with Don Pedro (Denzel Washington). Their targets are sharp-witted, arrogant Benedick (Branagh) and Beatrice (Emma Thompson)
Meanwhile, meddling Don John (Keanu Reeves) plots to ruin the wedding.
The film, which is set in medieval Japan, follows an elderly warlord who decides to retire and hand his empire over to his three sons. However, he does not anticipate how newfound power will corrupt his sons and cause them to turn on each other as well as him.
Part arthouse cinema, part unconventional road-trip movie, “My Own Private Idaho” is a landmark film in New Queer Cinema, an early 1990s movement in queer-themed independent filmmaking.
In the film, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), starts at a new school and he is instantly smitten with Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and, in order to get around her father’s strict rules on dating, attempts to get the school rebel Patrick (Heath Ledger) to date Bianca’s stubborn and quick-witted sister Kat (Julia Stiles).
The film — which was panned as juvenile fodder at the time of its release but has recently enjoyed a positive reexamining — stars Amanda Bynes as Viola Hastings — a high school soccer player with a twin brother named Sebastian. When funding for her soccer team is cut and Sebastian ditches school to join a band in London, Viola decides to pose as her twin brother and join the rival high school’s soccer team.
While wearing her disguise, Viola falls in love with her roommate Duke. But Duke (played by Channing Tatum) is already in love with Olivia, who in turn is crushing on “Sebastian” (who is really Viola).
In contemporary cinema, there has been no better example of this than Joel Coen’s beguiling adaptation of “Macbeth.” In his first directorial effort without his brother and collaborator Ethan, Joel Coen drafted in renowned Shakespearian performers Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.
Washington and McDormand are masterful on-screen and Coen’s surreal monochrome images create an experience that is succinct and powerful.
Luhrmann famously made several contemporary additions such as guns and sports cars to the story of Romeo and Juliet yet, his film keeps, quite religiously, to Shakespeare’s text, including the Elizabethan dialogue, which, 25 years later, allows the playful film to move audiences with the same intensity as any traditional production of the tragedy on the stage.
Luhrmann and his team also crafted one of the best pop soundtracks in cinematic history.