The best sex toy deals happening right now, including 20% off sitewide at Bellesa Boutique

- More and more people are choosing to invest in their sexual health.
- Luckily, we see sales on sex toys frequently.
- These are the best sex toys of 2020 based on actual testing.
The use of sex toys is steadily gaining popularity among our readers – and for good reason. Many experts view sex toys as an important tool in one’s sexual health: for use with or without a partner.
Masturbation can help alleviate stress, help users relax, and can even help reduce the risk of prostate cancer. For those with partners, sex toys can be a useful tool for exploration and can help supplement the experience.
Shopping for sex toys can be intimidating, as there are hundreds of options available. To help, we published a guide to the best sex toys of 2020 based on actual testing. If you’re looking to experiment with your first sex toy, or need an upgrade, here are the best deals currently available.
- Exclusive: Save 20% sitewide at Bellesa Boutique with the promo code INSIDER.
- Save up to 70% on select products at Ella Paradis during their Christmas in July sale.
- Save $US20 on orders $US100 and up at Babeland, plus free shipping on orders over $US69.
