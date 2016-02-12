These are the best songs to hook up to, according to Spotify

Just in time for Valentine’s day, Spotify has released a list of the best songs make love to. These are not the best “love songs,” mind you, but the best ones for the bedroom in particular.

To find the top tracks, Spotify’s data scientists looked through the “sex” playlists on its service to see which songs popped up most frequently. The list was dominated by hip-hop.

Here are the top 10:

“Don’t” — Bryson Tiller “Marvins Room” — Drake “The Morning” — The Weeknd “Or Nah” (featuring the Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard) — Ty Dolla $ign “Lotus Flower Bomb” (featuring Miguel) — Wale “L$D” — A$AP Rocky “Crew Love” — Drake “Sorry” — Rick Ross “Swimming Pools” (Drank) — Kendrick Lamar “Love Yourz” — J. Cole

And here is the embed in case you want to listen right away:

