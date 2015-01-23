Here Are The Best Services To Prank Your Friends

Pranking friends and coworkers never gets old, but old stand bys like covering a colleague’s desk in tinfoil can feel tired.
Product Hunt, a discovery site focused on new products, put together a collection of the best apps and services to catch your pal off guard or at least make them crack a smile.
These are some of our favourites.
Prank My Ride lets you easily alter photos of a friend's (or parent's) car and add fake dents, shattered glass, scratches and more.
CatFacts lets you spam your friends anonymously with endless facts about felines. The service also offers dog and sloth facts.
ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com will send anyone a big envelope full of glitter, packaged with a folded sheet of paper for maximum spillage.
The 'Clouds To Butts' browser extension replaces the word 'cloud' with 'butt' on any webpage. Install on a friend's computer for maximum confusion.
Slacker lets you post funny replies to Slack as Mr. T, Yoda, Picard, & more. You need to be a Slack user to take advantage of this gimmick, but it's great for livening up boring office convos.
Convince your friends you've finally learned to code! Hacker Typer replaces whatever you type with official looking computer hacker lingo.
GIF Dance Party isn't technically a prank. It's just a wacky website where you can create a virtual dance party full of GIFs. You can share your creations though, which is guaranteed to bring a laugh.
