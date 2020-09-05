10 of the best shows to watch if you love 'Selling Sunset'

Netflix ‘Selling Sunset’ is a Netflix original.

While fans wait for a possible new season of Netflix’s real-estate drama “Selling Sunset,” we compiled a list of similar shows to enjoy. “Million Dollar Beach House” is a new Netflix reality series about real-estate agents in Long Island who work with luxurious properties. “Shahs of Sunset” is a reality series about well-off friends in Los Angeles. The “Million Dollar Listing” series feature high-dollar real-estate deals in Los Angeles and New York. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.



Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” has captivated viewers with its depiction of glamorous multimillion-dollar listings and the drama-filled personal and professional lives of the agents at The Oppenheim Group.

As fans await news about a potential season four of the popular reality series, they may be looking for something new to watch.

Read on for some of the best series to stream if you enjoyed “Selling Sunset.”

“Million Dollar Beach House” is a new Netflix reality series featuring drama and million-dollar real estate in Long Island.

Netflix A still from Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Beach House.’

Netflix released “Million Dollar Beach House” on August 26 and it’s just the ticket for fans of “Selling Sunset.”

The series features agents at Nest Seekers, an international brokerage company, in the Hamptons as they navigate multimillion-dollar real-estate deals and the drama in their personal and professional lives.

The first season of “Million Dollar Beach House” is available to stream on Netflix.

“Shahs of Sunset” features posh friends in Los Angeles and the trials and tribulations surrounding their careers, families, and traditions.

Bravo Reza Farahan on Bravo’s ‘Shahs of Sunset.’

For “Selling Sunset” fans who enjoy the drama and luxury of the stars’ lifestyles, Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset” may be a great series to stream next.

The reality show follows a group of Persian-American friends as they navigate their posh social lives while also juggling their family traditions.

The series features a variety of cast members, including Mercedes “MJ” Javid, a Hollywood Hills-based real-estate agent.

Seven seasons of “Shahs of Sunset” are available to stream on Peacock.

The competition show “Instant Hotel” will satisfy lovers of interior design.

Netflix ‘Instant Hotel’ is based in Australia.

For “Selling Sunset” fans who appreciate the staging and design elements of the show, “Instant Hotel” is one to add to the watch list.

Originally airing on the Seven Network, this Australian competition series features homeowners who have transformed their homes into hotel-like rentals. The homeowners swap rentals with one another and rate their experiences.

Two seasons of “Instant Hotel” can be streamed on Netflix.

Fans of architecture and design will enjoy “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.”

Courtesy of Netflix Still from ‘The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes’ on Netflix.

If you love the unique architecture and opulent designs of the mansions and million-dollar listings featured on “Selling Sunset,” stream this next.

“The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” is a Netflix documentary series that features architect Piers Taylor and property developer Caroline Quentin as they visit and evaluate some of the world’s most impressive, unique, and extraordinary architectural structures.

You can stream two seasons of “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” on Netflix.

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” features high-end listings and professional tension.

Bravo A still from ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.’

Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” highlights the high-stakes real-estate market viewers get glimpses of on “Selling Sunset.”

Featuring a variety of young real-estate agents from different agencies across the LA area, this “Million Dollar Listing” series showcases stunning homes from Beverly Hills to Malibu and the tensions that surround selling them.

Seven seasons of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” are available to watch on Peacock.

From the glamorous listings to the tenacious agents, “Million Dollar Listing New York” will satisfy fans of “Selling Sunset.”

YouTube/VideoByBravo ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ originally aired in 2012.

If you can’t get enough multimillion-dollar real estate, Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” will offer up a whole new world of luxurious properties.

Based in Manhattan, the series showcases real-estate agents throughout the city who compete with one another to control the market.

You can stream eight seasons of “Million Dollar Listing New York” on Peacock.

“Southern Charm” has plenty of drama and high-class settings.

Bravo ‘Southern Charm’ first aired on Bravo in 2014.

Set in Charleston, South Carolina, Bravo’s “Southern Charm” is a reality series about the exclusive, rich, and scandalous world of singles in the South.

The cast navigates personal and professional drama while also trying to ensure their family names, which are steeped in generations of Southern tradition and status, are preserved.

“Selling Sunset” fans will likely enjoy the opulent homes of the cast and the drama of Southern high-society.

Six seasons of “Southern Charm” are available to watch on Peacock.

Homeowners who wish to increase their property value will enjoy “Stay Here.”

Courtesy of Netflix A still from Netflix’s ‘Stay Here.’

We can’t all be owners of million-dollar listings like the clients on “Selling Sunset.” Luckily, Netflix’s “Stay Here” offers inspiration to homeowners on how to make the most of their space and increase the value of their homes for short-term rentals.

Featuring designer Genevieve Gorder and real-estate expert Peter Lorimer, property owners are shown how to transform their rental rooms or homes into the best possible moneymaker.

One season of “Stay Here” is available to watch on Netflix.

The way personal and professional lives collide on “Flip or Flop” may remind fans of “Selling Sunset.”

HGTV ‘Flip or Flop’ debuted in 2013

On HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” once-married couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead turn distressed properties into incredible investments.

Each episode follows real-estate agent, El Moussa, and designer, Anstead, as they attempt to flip properties while navigating their personal lives together. After divorcing in 2018, the two continue to work together despite each finding new love.

And if El Moussa’s name looks familiar, it’s because he’s currently dating “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.

Two seasons of “Flip or Flop” can be streamed on Hulu. Other seasons can be streamed on the HGTV app.

“Yummy Mummies” captures the essence of upper-crust living that fans are obsessed with on “Selling Sunset.”

Seven Network/Netflix ‘Yummy Mummies’ follows upper-class mums in Australia.

Although some watch “Selling Sunset” for the massive properties, others watch for the luxury lifestyles and drama that surround the members of The Oppenheim Group.

On Seven Network’s “Yummy Mummies,” fans will follow the glamorous lives of four wealthy Australian women as they experience new motherhood.

Two seasons of “Yummy Mummies” are available to stream on Netflix.

