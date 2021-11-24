10 of the best shows to watch if you love ‘Selling Sunset’

“Million Dollar Beach House” is a Netflix reality series featuring drama and million-dollar real estate in Long Island.

Netflix released “Million Dollar Beach House” in 2020, and it’s just the ticket for fans of “Selling Sunset.”

The series features agents at Nest Seekers, an international brokerage company, in the Hamptons as they navigate multimillion-dollar real-estate deals and the drama in their personal and professional lives.

The first season of “Million Dollar Beach House” is available to stream on Netflix.