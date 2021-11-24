10 of the best shows to watch if you love ‘Selling Sunset’

- After you binge the new season of “Selling Sunset,” we compiled a list of similar shows to enjoy.
- “Million Dollar Beach House” is a Netflix reality series about real-estate agents in Long Island.
- “Shahs of Sunset” is a reality series about well-off friends in Los Angeles.
The series features agents at Nest Seekers, an international brokerage company, in the Hamptons as they navigate multimillion-dollar real-estate deals and the drama in their personal and professional lives.
The first season of “Million Dollar Beach House” is available to stream on Netflix.
The reality show follows a group of Persian-American friends as they navigate their posh social lives while also juggling their family traditions.
The series features a variety of cast members, including Mercedes “MJ” Javid, a Hollywood Hills-based real-estate agent.
Eight seasons of “Shahs of Sunset” are available to stream on Peacock.
Originally airing on the Seven Network, this Australian competition series features homeowners who have transformed their homes into hotel-like rentals. The homeowners swap rentals with one another and rate their experiences.
Two seasons of “Instant Hotel” can be streamed on Netflix.
“The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” is a Netflix documentary series that features architect Piers Taylor and property developer Caroline Quentin as they visit and evaluate some of the world’s most impressive, unique, and extraordinary architectural structures.
You can stream two seasons of “The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” on Netflix.
Featuring a variety of young real-estate agents from different agencies across the LA area, this “Million Dollar Listing” series showcases stunning homes from Beverly Hills to Malibu and the tensions that surround selling them.
Twelve seasons of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” are available to watch on Peacock.
Based in Manhattan, the series showcases real-estate agents throughout the city who compete with one another to control the market.
You can stream eight seasons of “Million Dollar Listing New York” on Peacock.
The cast navigates personal and professional drama while also trying to ensure their family names, which are steeped in generations of Southern tradition and status, are preserved.
“Selling Sunset” fans will likely enjoy the opulent homes of the cast and the drama of Southern high-society.
Seven seasons of “Southern Charm” are available to watch on Peacock.
Featuring designer Genevieve Gorder and real-estate expert Peter Lorimer, property owners are shown how to transform their rental rooms or homes into the best possible moneymaker.
One season of “Stay Here” is available to watch on Netflix.
Each episode follows real-estate agent, El Moussa, and designer, Anstead, as they attempt to flip properties while navigating their personal lives together. After divorcing in 2018, the two continue to work together despite each finding new love.
And if El Moussa’s name looks familiar, it’s because he’s currently dating “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.
Season one through nine and 11 of “Flip or Flop” can be streamed on Hulu. Other seasons can be streamed on the HGTV app.
On Seven Network’s “Yummy Mummies,” fans will follow the glamorous lives of four wealthy Australian women as they experience new motherhood.
Two seasons of “Yummy Mummies” are available to stream on Netflix.
