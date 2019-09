The 22 Best Selling Vehicles In America

May auto sales numbers were released today, and major manufacturers offered info on how many vehicles they sold last month.



And it was good news: total vehicle sales in May were 15.24 million at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up from 14.88 million in April. This was ahead of consensus estimates for 15.1 million.

Memorial Day sales and Nissan’s price cuts helped buoy the numbers after a soft April.

