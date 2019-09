The 24 Best Selling Cars In America

Americans are buying cars like crazy again, with auto sales accelerating to their fastest pace since June 2006.



According to Wards Auto, U.S. light-vehicle sales jumped 9.2% to 1.4 million in June, or 15.9 million at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Particularly impressive, though, is the major increase in pickup truck sales, signaling a recovering economy and housing improvements.

