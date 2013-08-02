The 21 Best-Selling Cars In America

July auto sales are in, and major manufacturers posted major gains despite Detroit’s “Big Three” falling below analysts’ expectations.

Ford sales climbed 11% from the month a year ago, with a 22.6% increase in the F-Series pickup.

Total U.S. new vehicle sales slipped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.6 million.

However, Wards Auto reported that Ford couldn’t even keep key models like the Focus and Escape from flying off the lots.

