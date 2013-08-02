The 21 Best-Selling Cars In America

July auto sales are in, and major manufacturers posted major gains despite Detroit’s “Big Three” falling below analysts’ expectations.
Ford sales climbed 11% from the month a year ago, with a 22.6% increase in the F-Series pickup.
Total U.S. new vehicle sales slipped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.6 million.
However, Wards Auto reported that Ford couldn’t even keep key models like the Focus and Escape from flying off the lots.
July sales: 15,019
Per cent change from a year ago: 30.0%
Sticker Price: $US27,695
Source: Jeep, press release
July sales: 16,582
Per cent change from a year ago: 49.0%
Sticker Price: $US28,115
Source: GMC, press release
July sales: 16,764
Per cent change from a year ago: 1.9%
Sticker Price: $US16,310
Source: Ford, press release
July sales: 16,992
Per cent change from a year ago: 28.8%
Sticker Price: $US20,310
Source: Nissan, press release
July sales: 18,507
Per cent change from a year ago: -7.0%
Sticker Price: $US24,225
Source: Chevrolet, press release
July sales: 18,903
Per cent change from a year ago: -9.9%
Sticker Price: $US21,195
Source: Hyundai, press release
July sales: 19,538
Per cent change from a year ago: 23.0%
Sticker Price: $US23,300
Source: Toyota, press release
July sales: 20,522
Per cent change from a year ago: -12.0%
Sticker Price: $US21,900
Source: Ford, press release
July sales: 22,343
Per cent change from a year ago: 3.6%
Sticker Price: $US22,700
Source: Ford, press release
July sales: 23,294
Per cent change from a year ago: 34.4%
Sticker Price: $US24,200
Source: Toyota, press release
July sales: 23,958
Per cent change from a year ago: 19.4%
Sticker Price: $US16,965
Source: Hyundai, press release
July sales: 24,463
Per cent change from a year ago: 3.5%
Sticker Price: $US16,230
Source: Toyota, press release
July sales: 25,447
Per cent change from a year ago: 70.2%
Sticker Price: $US17,170
Source: Chevrolet, press release
July sales: 27,226
Per cent change from a year ago: 32.5%
Sticker Price: $US22,795
Source: Honda, press release
July sales: 29,534
Per cent change from a year ago: 11.0%
Sticker Price: $US21,760
Source: Nissan, press release
July sales: 31,314
Per cent change from a year ago: 31.0%
Sticker Price: $US23,400
Source: Dodge, press release
July sales: 31,507
Per cent change from a year ago: 10.0%
Sticker Price: $US21,680
Source: Honda, press release
July sales: 32,416
Per cent change from a year ago: 30.0%
Sticker Price: $US18,165
Source: Honda, press release
July sales: 34,780
Per cent change from a year ago: 11.6%
Sticker Price: $US22,235
Source: Toyota, press release
July sales: 42,080
Per cent change from a year ago: 45.2%
Sticker Price: $US27,615 (2014 Silverado 1500)
Source: Chevrolet, press release
July sales: 68,009
Per cent change from a year ago: 23.6%
Sticker Price: $US24,070 (2013 F-150)
Source: Ford, press release
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.