The 21 Best-Selling Cars In America

Steven Perlberg
July auto sales are in, and major manufacturers posted major gains despite Detroit’s “Big Three” falling below analysts’ expectations.
Ford sales climbed 11% from the month a year ago, with a 22.6% increase in the F-Series pickup.

Total U.S. new vehicle sales slipped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.6 million.

However, Wards Auto reported that Ford couldn’t even keep key models like the Focus and Escape from flying off the lots.

#21: Jeep Grand Cherokee

July sales: 15,019

Per cent change from a year ago: 30.0%

Sticker Price: $US27,695

Source: Jeep, press release

#20: GMC Sierra

July sales: 16,582

Per cent change from a year ago: 49.0%

Sticker Price: $US28,115

Source: GMC, press release

#19: Ford Focus

July sales: 16,764

Per cent change from a year ago: 1.9%

Sticker Price: $US16,310

Source: Ford, press release

#18: Nissan Rogue

July sales: 16,992

Per cent change from a year ago: 28.8%

Sticker Price: $US20,310

Source: Nissan, press release

#17: Chevy Equinox

July sales: 18,507

Per cent change from a year ago: -7.0%

Sticker Price: $US24,225

Source: Chevrolet, press release

#16: Hyundai Sonata

July sales: 18,903

Per cent change from a year ago: -9.9%

Sticker Price: $US21,195

Source: Hyundai, press release

#15: Toyota RAV4

July sales: 19,538

Per cent change from a year ago: 23.0%

Sticker Price: $US23,300

Source: Toyota, press release

#14: Ford Fusion

July sales: 20,522

Per cent change from a year ago: -12.0%

Sticker Price: $US21,900

Source: Ford, press release

#13: Ford Escape

July sales: 22,343

Per cent change from a year ago: 3.6%

Sticker Price: $US22,700

Source: Ford, press release

#12: Toyota Prius

July sales: 23,294

Per cent change from a year ago: 34.4%

Sticker Price: $US24,200

Source: Toyota, press release

#11: Hyundai Elantra

July sales: 23,958

Per cent change from a year ago: 19.4%

Sticker Price: $US16,965

Source: Hyundai, press release

#10: Toyota Corolla

July sales: 24,463

Per cent change from a year ago: 3.5%

Sticker Price: $US16,230

Source: Toyota, press release

#9: Chevy Cruze

July sales: 25,447

Per cent change from a year ago: 70.2%

Sticker Price: $US17,170

Source: Chevrolet, press release

#8: Honda CR-V

July sales: 27,226

Per cent change from a year ago: 32.5%

Sticker Price: $US22,795

Source: Honda, press release

#7: Nissan Altima

July sales: 29,534

Per cent change from a year ago: 11.0%

Sticker Price: $US21,760

Source: Nissan, press release

#6: Dodge Ram

July sales: 31,314

Per cent change from a year ago: 31.0%

Sticker Price: $US23,400

Source: Dodge, press release

#5: Honda Accord

July sales: 31,507

Per cent change from a year ago: 10.0%

Sticker Price: $US21,680

Source: Honda, press release

#4: Honda Civic

July sales: 32,416

Per cent change from a year ago: 30.0%

Sticker Price: $US18,165

Source: Honda, press release

#3: Toyota Camry

July sales: 34,780

Per cent change from a year ago: 11.6%

Sticker Price: $US22,235

Source: Toyota, press release

#2: Chevy Silverado

July sales: 42,080

Per cent change from a year ago: 45.2%

Sticker Price: $US27,615 (2014 Silverado 1500)

Source: Chevrolet, press release

#1: Ford F-Series

July sales: 68,009

Per cent change from a year ago: 23.6%

Sticker Price: $US24,070 (2013 F-150)

Source: Ford, press release

