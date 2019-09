The 23 Best-Selling Cars In America

August auto sales are in, with big manufacturers

posting huge figures.

According to Wards Auto, U.S. auto makers sold almost 1.5 million vehicles in August. That boosted the annualized rate above 16 million units, the highest level since November 2007.

Consumer spending on new vehicles reached $US36 billion in August, the highest level on record, a J.D. Power and Associates executive told the LA Times.

It was, clearly, a monster month. So we ranked the cars that came out on top.

