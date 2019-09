The 19 Best Selling Vehicles In America

March auto sales numbers were just released today, and every major manufacturer gave us the lowdown on just how many of each vehicle they sold last month.



Ford leads the list with five models in the top 19, while GM – with four models on the list – comes in close second.

Toyota and Honda each contributed 3 models to the top 19 best-sellers.

Hyundai, Nissan, and Dodge models round it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.