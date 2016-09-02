The 50 best-selling music artists of all time

- The best-selling musicians of all time include pop sensations like Taylor Swift, rock legends like Metallica, and rap stars like Eminem.
- We ranked the best-selling musicians of all time based on their total certified album units sold in the US according to the Recording Industry Association of America.
- The list has some surprises, including that Garth Brooks has sold more albums than Michael Jackson.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Pop sensations like Taylor Swift have ignited their stardom in recent years, but Swift still isn’t the best-selling artist of all time.
Insider turned to the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) list to find out who is. The list is based on total certified album units sold in the US (including streaming figures).
Swift has, however, jumped ahead of Bob Seger and Guns n’ Roses since last year after dropping hit albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.”
England’s greatest rock band holds the top spot on this all-time ranking of best-selling artists by album sales, and it looks untouchable on a list filled with a number of surprising appearances.
It could be somewhat shocking to find out, for instance, that smooth-jazz saxophonist Kenny G has sold more albums than Eminem, and that country star Garth Brooks has sold more than Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.
John Lynch contributed to a previous version of this post.