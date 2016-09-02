Taylor Swift. Theo Wargo/Getty

The best-selling musicians of all time include pop sensations like Taylor Swift, rock legends like Metallica, and rap stars like Eminem.

We ranked the best-selling musicians of all time based on their total certified album units sold in the US according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The list has some surprises, including that Garth Brooks has sold more albums than Michael Jackson.

Pop sensations like Taylor Swift have ignited their stardom in recent years, but Swift still isn’t the best-selling artist of all time.

Insider turned to the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) list to find out who is. The list is based on total certified album units sold in the US (including streaming figures).

Swift has, however, jumped ahead of Bob Seger and Guns n’ Roses since last year after dropping hit albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

England’s greatest rock band holds the top spot on this all-time ranking of best-selling artists by album sales, and it looks untouchable on a list filled with a number of surprising appearances.

It could be somewhat shocking to find out, for instance, that smooth-jazz saxophonist Kenny G has sold more albums than Eminem, and that country star Garth Brooks has sold more than Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.

Check out the 50 best-selling music artists of all time in the US by album sales:

50. Dave Matthews Band – 34.5 million units 49. Britney Spears – 34.5 million units 48. Bon Jovi – 34.5 million units 47. Def Leppard – 35.5 million units 46. Bob Dylan – 36 million units 45. Tupac Shakur – 36.5 million units 44. Backstreet Boys – 37 million units 43. Tim McGraw – 37.5 million units 42. Rod Stewart – 38 million units 41. Foreigner – 38 million units 40. Simon & Garfunkel – 38.5 million units 39. Chicago – 38.5 million units 38. Eric Clapton – 40 million units 37. Reba McEntire – 41 million units 36. Queen – 43 million units 35. Santana – 43.5 million units 34. Alan Jackson – 43.5 million units 33. Guns N’ Roses – 44.5 million units 32. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band – 44.5 million units 31. Taylor Swift – 46 million units 30. Eminem – 46.5 million units 29. Alabama – 46.5 million units 28. Kenny Rogers – 47.5 million units 27. Shania Twain – 48 million units 26. Kenny G – 48 million units 25. Journey – 49 million units 24. Neil Diamond – 49.5 million units 23. Celine Dion – 51 million units 22. U2 – 52 million units 21. Fleetwood Mac – 54.5 million units 20. Van Halen – 56.5 million units 19. Whitney Houston – 60 million units 18. Metallica – 63 million units 17. Madonna – 64.5 million units 16. Bruce Springsteen – 65.5 million units 15. The Rolling Stones – 66.5 million units 14. Aerosmith – 66.5 million units 13. Mariah Carey – 68.5 million units 12. Barbra Streisand – 68.5 million units 11. George Strait – 69 million units 10. Pink Floyd – 75 million units 9. AC/DC – 75 million units 8. Elton John – 79 million units 7. Billy Joel – 84.5 million units 6. Michael Jackson – 89 million units 5. Led Zeppelin – 111.5 million units 4. Eagles – 120 million units 3. Elvis Presley – 146.5 million units 2. Garth Brooks – 157 million units 1. The Beatles – 183 million units