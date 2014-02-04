The 14 Best-Selling Cars In America

America’s biggest automakers whiffed in January, with vehicle sales falling to an annualized rate of 15.1 million from 15.3 million in December.
Ford’s sales dropped 7.5% and GM plunged 12%. Chrysler was the star of the month, with sales growing 8% (Wall Street was expecting 5.4%).
Analysts are wondering whether this winter’s bad weather proved a drag on auto sales. But either way, January was a big miss.
Still, some cars were hotter than others. We rounded up the best-selling cars (more than 15,000 units) of the month.
January sales: 15,326
Per cent change from a year ago: -20.5%
Sticker Price: $US17,200
Source: Hyundai
January sales: 16,880
Per cent change from a year ago: 45.4%
Sticker Price: $US23,550
Source: Toyota
January sales: 20,604
Per cent change from a year ago: -13.9%
Sticker Price: $US21,955
Source: Honda
January sales: 22,753
Per cent change from a year ago: -4.5%
Sticker Price: $US16,800
Source: Toyota
January sales: 23,332
Per cent change from a year ago: -26.9%
Sticker Price: $US22,425
Source: Toyota
January sales: 25,071
Per cent change from a year ago: 22.0%
Sticker Price: $US29,740
Source: Chrysler
