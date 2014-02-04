The 14 Best-Selling Cars In America

Steven Perlberg
America’s biggest automakers whiffed in January, with vehicle sales falling to an annualized rate of 15.1 million from 15.3 million in December.

Ford’s sales dropped 7.5% and GM plunged 12%. Chrysler was the star of the month, with sales growing 8% (Wall Street was expecting 5.4%).

Analysts are wondering whether this winter’s bad weather proved a drag on auto sales. But either way, January was a big miss.

Still, some cars were hotter than others. We rounded up the best-selling cars (more than 15,000 units) of the month.

14. Hyundai Elantra

January sales: 15,326

Per cent change from a year ago: -20.5%

Sticker Price: $US17,200

Source: Hyundai

13. Chevy Cruze

January sales: 16,828

Per cent change from a year ago: 15.9%

Sticker Price: $US17,270

Source: GM

12. Toyota RAV4

January sales: 16,880

Per cent change from a year ago: 45.4%

Sticker Price: $US23,550

Source: Toyota

11. Honda CR-V

January sales: 18,232

Per cent change from a year ago: 2.4%

Sticker Price: $US22,945

Source: Honda

10. Ford Escape

January sales: 19,459

Per cent change from a year ago: -2.4%

Sticker Price: $US22,700

Source: Ford

9. Honda Accord

January sales: 20,604

Per cent change from a year ago: -13.9%

Sticker Price: $US21,955

Source: Honda

8. Ford Fusion

January sales: 20,717

Per cent change from a year ago: -7.5%

Sticker Price: $21,970

Source: Ford

7. Honda Civic

January sales: 21,824

Per cent change from a year ago: -0.3%

Sticker Price: $US18,390

Source: Honda

6. Nissan Altima

January sales: 22,515

Per cent change from a year ago: 4.9%

Sticker Price: $US22,110

Source: Nissan

5. Toyota Corolla

January sales: 22,753

Per cent change from a year ago: -4.5%

Sticker Price: $US16,800

Source: Toyota

4. Toyota Camry

January sales: 23,332

Per cent change from a year ago: -26.9%

Sticker Price: $US22,425

Source: Toyota

3. Dodge Ram

January sales: 25,071

Per cent change from a year ago: 22.0%

Sticker Price: $US29,740

Source: Chrysler

2. Chevy Silverado

January sales: 28,926

Per cent change from a year ago: -18.4%

Sticker Price: $25,575

Source: GM

1. Ford F-Series

January sales: 46,536

Per cent change from a year ago: -0.7%

Sticker Price: $US24,445

Source: Ford

