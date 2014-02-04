The 14 Best-Selling Cars In America

America’s biggest automakers whiffed in January, with vehicle sales falling to an annualized rate of 15.1 million from 15.3 million in December.

Ford’s sales dropped 7.5% and GM plunged 12%. Chrysler was the star of the month, with sales growing 8% (Wall Street was expecting 5.4%).

Analysts are wondering whether this winter’s bad weather proved a drag on auto sales. But either way, January was a big miss.

Still, some cars were hotter than others. We rounded up the best-selling cars (more than 15,000 units) of the month.

