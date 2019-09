The 19 Best-Selling Cars In America

September car sales data

arrived today, with the so-called auto recovery cooling down a bit after the summer’s

big figures.

U.S. automakers reported auto sales at the seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.24 million in September, the lowest print in five months, according to Wards Auto.

It was a pretty hefty drop from August’s 16.03 million figure, which was aided by Labour Day sales.

Auto sales may have disappointed last month, but it has still been an impressive growth year for U.S. automakers, with year-to-date sales up 8.1% overall.

