The 18 Best-Selling Cars In America

REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud A model stands next to the covered new Chevrolet Cruze car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva.

America’s automakers

released their November data, exceeding market expectations ahead of the holiday season.

Chrysler’s sales jumped 16% to 142,275 units during the month, while Ford was up 7.1% (190,449). GM spiked 13.7% as well.

A total of 16.3 million vehicles were sold at an annualized rate, stronger than the 15.75 million expected.

“Consumers who probably balked at making such a major purchase during the October’s budget showdown returned to dealer showrooms,” Citi’s Peter D’Antonio predicted before the data release.

Overall, the November data smoked expectations, but some cars were hotter than others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.