Here are the best-selling books everyone read in 2016

• Amazon ranked its best-selling books of 2016.
• “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” tops the list, followed by the acclaimed memoir “When Breath Becomes Air.”

2016 was a pretty magical year in books, and that’s not just because the Wizarding world made a (questionably) trimphant return in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The best-selling books on Amazon this year run the gamut from touching memoirs to thrilling mystery novels to kid-friendly picks for young readers.

If the bookworm in your life doesn’t already own them all, these best-sellers make great holiday gifts. That is, if they still have any space left on their shelves.

Here are the top 20 best-selling books on Amazon of 2016:

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2, Special Rehearsal Edition Script by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany
  2. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
  3. The Whistler by John Grisham
  4. The Last Mile (Amos Decker series)” by David Baldacci
  5. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
  6. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance
  7. Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty
  8. Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child
  9. The Black Widow: Book 16 of Gabriel Allon Series by Daniel Silva
  10. Diary of a Wimpy Kid # 11: Double Down by Jeff Kinney
  11. 15th Affair (Women’s Murder Club) by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
  12. Before the Fall by Noah Hawley
  13. Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben
  14. Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate by Gary J. Byrne
  15. The Wrong Side of Goodbye: A Harry Bosch Novel by Michael Connelly
  16. The Magnolia Story by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines
  17. The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
  18. One with You: Book 5 of A Crossfire Series by Sylvia Day
  19. The Obsession” by Nora Roberts
  20. Everything We Keep by Kerry Lonsdale

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is the first script to make the top 20 best-sellers list, according to Amazon. Also “The Nest” is a debut novel, so it’s incredible that it broke into the top 20.

You can see more of the most popular books as well as a full break down by category on Amazon.

