Here are the best-selling books everyone read in 2016

Amazon Amazon now has bookstores in Seattle, San Diego, and Portland.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Amazon ranked its best-selling books of 2016.

• “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” tops the list, followed by the acclaimed memoir “When Breath Becomes Air.”

2016 was a pretty magical year in books, and that’s not just because the Wizarding world made a (questionably) trimphant return in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The best-selling books on Amazon this year run the gamut from touching memoirs to thrilling mystery novels to kid-friendly picks for young readers.

If the bookworm in your life doesn’t already own them all, these best-sellers make great holiday gifts. That is, if they still have any space left on their shelves.

Here are the top 20 best-selling books on Amazon of 2016:

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is the first script to make the top 20 best-sellers list, according to Amazon. Also “The Nest” is a debut novel, so it’s incredible that it broke into the top 20.

You can see more of the most popular books as well as a full break down by category on Amazon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.