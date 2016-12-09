Here are the best-selling books everyone read in 2016

The INSIDER Summary:
2016 was a pretty magical year in books, and that’s not just because the Wizarding world made a (questionably) trimphant return in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”
The best-selling books on Amazon this year run the gamut from touching memoirs to thrilling mystery novels to kid-friendly picks for young readers.
If the bookworm in your life doesn’t already own them all, these best-sellers make great holiday gifts. That is, if they still have any space left on their shelves.
Here are the top 20 best-selling books on Amazon of 2016:
- “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts 1 & 2, Special Rehearsal Edition Script“ by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany
- “When Breath Becomes Air“ by Paul Kalanithi
- “The Whistler“ by John Grisham
- “The Last Mile (Amos Decker series)” by David Baldacci
- “Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan“ by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
- “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis“ by J.D. Vance
- “Truly Madly Guilty“ by Liane Moriarty
- “Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel“ by Lee Child
- “The Black Widow: Book 16 of Gabriel Allon Series“ by Daniel Silva
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid # 11: Double Down“ by Jeff Kinney
- “15th Affair (Women’s Murder Club)“ by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
- “Before the Fall“ by Noah Hawley
- “Fool Me Once“ by Harlan Coben
- “Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate“ by Gary J. Byrne
- “The Wrong Side of Goodbye: A Harry Bosch Novel“ by Michael Connelly
- “The Magnolia Story“ by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines
- “The Nest“ by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
- “One with You: Book 5 of A Crossfire Series“ by Sylvia Day
- “The Obsession” by Nora Roberts
- “Everything We Keep“ by Kerry Lonsdale
“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is the first script to make the top 20 best-sellers list, according to Amazon. Also “The Nest” is a debut novel, so it’s incredible that it broke into the top 20.
You can see more of the most popular books as well as a full break down by category on Amazon.
