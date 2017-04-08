Here's a list of the best-selling beers in the world

The most popular beer on the planet is one you may never have even heard of. That’s because sales of it are almost exclusively limited to one country: China.

Sales of the world’s best-selling beer, Snow, have grown 573% over the past decade, according to Bloomberg. But despite its popularity in China, it’s available only at specialty retailers in the US.

This 4% lager is extremely cheap and sells at around $US1 per litre in China, according to Quartz.

The world’s second most popular beer, Tsingtao, was introduced into the US in 1972 and has become the highest-selling Chinese beer in the country.

The popular American brew Bud Light comes in third place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.