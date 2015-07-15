Best-selling artist Kendrick Lamar is facing a lawsuit over a photo he used

Kendrick Lamar has had an incredible 2015, so far. His highly anticipated March album, “To Pimp a Butterfly,” was considered by many to be leaps and bounds above anything else released in recent months.

But a lawsuit against the rapper involving one of the songs on the album could put Lamar’s celebration on pause.

On July 10, photographer Giordano Cipriani filed documents in New York Federal Court claiming Lamar used as album art a photo Cipriani took earlier this year depicting a woman breastfeeding. The photo was used for Lamar’s song, “The Blacker the Berry,” Bossip reported.

According to the suit, Cipriani has requested Lamar stop using the photo and cough up $US150,000 for each time it was used in relation to the record. He has also asked that Lamar pay legal fees.

Lamar, his record label Top Dawg Entertainment, and Interscope Records have all been named as defendants in the suit.

Business Insider has reached out to Top Dawg Entertainment and Interscope Records for comment. We will update this post if/when we receive a response.

