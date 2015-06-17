Amazon just made its most popular Kindle even better, without raising the price

If you’re a fan of e-readers, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite has long been one of the best options out there.

Wednesday, the company’s introducing an updated version of the popular device with a better screen and smarter guts that makes it even easier to read on than ever.

The price of the new device — which starts shipping June 30 — stays put at $US119.

What changed

When Amazon released its fanciest Kindle, the Voyage, late last year, we were impressed by how crisp and clean its text looked, in large part because of a 300 pixels-per-inch display.

The new Paperwhite is getting upgraded to that same resolution, a 2X improvement to the former model (though, unfortunately, it won’t have the front light that makes the Voyage adjust its brightness to any environment).

The Paperwhite will also ship with the font Bookerly that Amazon built in-house to optimise reading speed with less eyestrain. Bookerly couples with a new typesetting engine which subtley improves how each “page” looks. Older models of the Paperwhite didn’t mimic the format of physical books as well as the new version does, including through the use of better hyphenation and more natural spacing between words.

Amazon says that even with the better, crisper screen and smarter interior, the e-reader will still last for several weeks on one charge.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

