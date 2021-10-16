Search

Only 21 albums in history have sold 1 million copies in a single week – here they all are

Callie Ahlgrim
Whitney houston taylor swift
Whitney Houston in 1993 and Taylor Swift in 2018. Eric Robert/Sygma/Kevin Mazur/TAS18 via Getty Images
  • Nielsen Music started tracking point-of-sales data for music releases in 1991.
  • In the 30 years since, only 21 albums have sold at least 1 million copies in one week.
  • “Reputation” by Taylor Swift was the most recent album to achieve this feat in 2017.
1. “The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album” by Whitney Houston and various artists
The bodyguard soundtrack whitney houston
‘The Bodyguard’ soundtrack was released on November 17, 1992. Arista Records
“The Bodyguard” soundtrack — co-executive produced by Clive Davis and Whitney Houston, who starred in the film — became the first album verified by Nielsen to move more than 1 million units in a single week.

According to Billboard, the album sold 1,061,000 copies in the week ending January 3, 1993, six weeks after its release. It has since sold more than 12 million copies in the US and remains the best-selling soundtrack of all time.

2. “Double Live” by Garth Brooks
Double live garth brooks
‘Double Live’ was released on November 17, 1998. Capitol Nashville
“Double Live,” the first live album from country star Garth Brooks, sold 1,085,000 copies in the first week after its release.
3. “Millennium” by Backstreet Boys
Backstreet boys millennium
‘Millennium’ was released on May 18, 1999. Jive
“Millennium,” the third album by Backstreet Boys, sold 1,134,000 copies in the first week after its release.
4. “No Strings Attached” by *NSYNC
No strings attached nsync
‘No Strings Attached’ was released on March 21, 2000. Jive
“No Strings Attached,” the third album by *NSYNC, sold 2,416,000 copies in the first week after its release.
5. “Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears
Oops!... I Did It Again Britney Spears
‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ was released on May 3, 2000. Jive
“Oops!… I Did It Again,” the second album by Britney Spears, sold 1,319,000 copies in the first week after its release.
6. “The Marshall Mathers LP” by Eminem
The Marshall Mathers LP Eminem
‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ was released on May 23, 2000. Interscope
“The Marshall Mathers LP,” Eminem’s third album, sold 1,760,000 copies in the first week after its release.
7. “Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water” by Limp Bizkit
Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water Limp Bizkit
‘Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water’ was released on October 17, 2000. Flip/Interscope
“Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water,” Limp Bizkit’s third album, sold 1,055,000 copies in the first week after its release.
8. “Black & Blue” by Backstreet Boys
Black & blue backstreet boys
‘Black & Blue’ was released on November 21, 2000. Jive
“Black & Blue,” the fourth album by Backstreet Boys, sold 1,591,000 copies in the first week after its release.
9. “1” by The Beatles
1 the beatles compilation album
‘1’ was released on November 13, 2000. Apple/Parlophone
“1,” a post-breakup compilation album by The Beatles, sold 1,259,000 copies in the week ending December 24, 2000, six weeks after its release.
10. “Celebrity” by *NSYNC
Celebrity nsync
‘Celebrity’ was released on July 24, 2001. Jive
“Celebrity,” the fourth and final album by *NSYNC, sold 1,880,000 copies in the first week after its release.
11. “The Eminem Show” by Eminem
The eminem show album
‘The Eminem Show’ was released on May 26, 2002. Aftermath Records
“The Eminem Show,” Eminem’s fourth album, sold 1,322,000 copies in the first week after its release.
12. “Feels Like Home” by Norah Jones
Norah jones feels like home
‘Feels Like Home’ was released on February 10, 2004. Blue Note Records
“Feels Like Home,” Norah Jones’ sophomore album, sold 1,022,000 copies in the first week after its release.
13. “Confessions” by Usher
Confessions usher
‘Confessions’ was released on March 23, 2004. LaFace Records
“Confessions,” Usher’s fourth album, sold 1,096,000 copies in the first week after its release.
14. “The Massacre” by 50 Cent
The Massacre 50 Cent
‘The Massacre’ was released on March 3, 2005. Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
“The Massacre,” 50 Cent’s sophomore album, sold 1,141,000 copies in the first week after its release.
15. “Tha Carter III” by Lil Wayne
Tha carter iii lil wayne
‘Tha Carter III’ was released on June 10, 2008. Cash Money Records
“Tha Carter III,” Lil Wayne’s sixth album, sold 1,006,000 copies in the first week after its release.
16. “Speak Now” by Taylor Swift
Speak now taylor
‘Speak Now’ was released on October 25, 2010. Big Machine Records
“Speak Now,” Taylor Swift’s third album, sold 1,047,000 copies in the first week after its release.
17. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga
Born this way lady gaga
‘Born This Way’ was released on May 23, 2011. Interscope
“Born This Way,” the second album by Lady Gaga, sold 1,108,000 copies in the first week after its release.
18. “Red” by Taylor Swift
Red taylor swift
‘Red’ was released on October 22, 2012. Big Machine Records
“Red,” Swift’s fourth album, sold 1,208,000 copies in the first week after its release.
19. “1989” by Taylor Swift
1989 taylor swift
‘1989’ was released on October 27, 2014. Big Machine Records
“1989,” Swift’s fifth album, sold 1,287,000 copies in the first week after its release.
20. “25” by Adele
Adele 25
’25’ was released on November 20, 2015. XL Recordings
“25,” the third album by Adele, sold 3,378,000 copies in the first week after its release — handily breaking a single-week record that was previously set by *NSYNC in 2000.

“25” went on to sell 1,160,000 copies in its second week and 1,190,000 in its fifth week.

It remains the only album in history to sell 1 million copies in at least two different weeks.

21. “Reputation” by Taylor Swift
Reputation taylor swift
‘Reputation’ was released on November 10, 2017. Big Machine Records
“Reputation,” Swift’s sixth album, sold 1,238,000 equivalent album units in the first week after its release.

Swift is the only artist in history to have four different albums with million-selling weeks. Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and Eminem trail with two apiece.

She’s also the only artist with four million-selling weeks overall after breaking her tie with Adele, whose three million-selling weeks were all achieved with the same album.

