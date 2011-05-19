Here Are The 10 Bestselling Books On Amazon

Author: Rick Riordan

Published: May 3, 2011

Kindle edition: $9.29

'There is something appealing about all of the books I have read by Rick Riordan. Whether you are a child or an adult, he always manages to communicate with all audiences. He develops his characters, and makes you care for them.

'I confess I do not enjoy the Egyptian mythology series, The Kane Chronicles, AS MUCH as the Greek mythology series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, or the other new Greco-Roman mythology series, The Heroes of Olympus. However, I do enjoy all of these, and I think they are excellent for all ages. He is enriching our interest in ancient mythologies, and making us look at all mythologies in a humorous way.' -- D. Wolf