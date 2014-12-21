The 16 Best Selfies From 2014

The end of December is near and as we look back on the last 12 months, it felt fitting to roundup our favourite selfies of 2014.
BuzzFeed completed a list of 25 selfies and from there, we chose some of the best from their picks and added some of our own. You can see their full roster of front-facing camera shots here.
From Ellen and pals at the Oscars to the guy who survived a plane crash, these are some of the best, most hilarious, and popular selfies of 2014.
This guy who tried to take a selfie as a train was passing by. We thought it was a hoax at first, but it ended up being real.
This teen caught a lot of flack after posting this smiley selfie in the Auschwitz Concentration Camp.
BuzzFeed says this teen from Nebraska went viral after snapping this selfie with Sir Paul McCartney and Warren Buffett.
A participant runs in front of Jandilla's bulls as he takes a selfie during the fifth bull-run of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 11, 2014.
Kim Kardashian was accused of photoshopping this selfie when people noticed wavy lines in the tile, indicating it had been played around with.
This was the year of the rise of the YouTube star, when taking selfies with celebrities became the new 'autograph book.'
