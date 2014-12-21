The 16 Best Selfies From 2014

Caroline Moss
Train SelfieYouTube / Jared Michael

The end of December is near and as we look back on the last 12 months, it felt fitting to roundup our favourite selfies of 2014.

BuzzFeed completed a list of 25 selfies and from there, we chose some of the best from their picks and added some of our own. You can see their full roster of front-facing camera shots here.

From Ellen and pals at the Oscars to the guy who survived a plane crash, these are some of the best, most hilarious, and popular selfies of 2014.

This guy who tried to take a selfie as a train was passing by. We thought it was a hoax at first, but it ended up being real.

Read that story here.

Ellen took a selfie with her famous friends at the Oscars.

This guy survived a plane crash, then took a selfie while floating in the ocean.

Read the full story here.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama took this very patriotic selfie.

Oprah got Idris Elba to smile for her first selfie ever.

Colin Powell claimed he 'was doing selfies 60 years before you.'

Read the full story here.

This teen caught a lot of flack after posting this smiley selfie in the Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

Read the full story here.

Was this the world's first elfie? (Elephant Selfie, duh.)

Queen Elizabeth photobombed this selfie.

BuzzFeed says this teen from Nebraska went viral after snapping this selfie with Sir Paul McCartney and Warren Buffett.

This running with the bulls selfie seemed to be taken nonchalantly.

A participant runs in front of Jandilla's bulls as he takes a selfie during the fifth bull-run of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 11, 2014.

Read the story here.

Kim Kardashian was accused of photoshopping this selfie when people noticed wavy lines in the tile, indicating it had been played around with.

Read the story here.

This was the year of the rise of the YouTube star, when taking selfies with celebrities became the new 'autograph book.'

The people who took selfies while participating in the Tour De France.

Read the story here.

This F16 pilot who took this selfie while flying.

Read the story here.

The man who traveled around the world for 3 years to take this 360 degree selfie.

Read that story here.

Now meet this amazing family...

Who bought an Airstream and Instagrams life out on the road.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.