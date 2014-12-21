The 16 Best Selfies From 2014

The end of December is near and as we look back on the last 12 months, it felt fitting to roundup our favourite selfies of 2014.

BuzzFeed completed a list of 25 selfies and from there, we chose some of the best from their picks and added some of our own. You can see their full roster of front-facing camera shots here.

From Ellen and pals at the Oscars to the guy who survived a plane crash, these are some of the best, most hilarious, and popular selfies of 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.