The 8 best apps for creating the perfect selfie

2015 is the year of the selfie. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to President Obama has been known to turn the camera around and snap a shot.

However, perfecting the picture requires more than just perfect lighting.

These apps will help you filter, highlight, soften, and transform your selfies into flattering works of photography.

