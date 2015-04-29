The 8 best apps for creating the perfect selfie

2015 is the year of the selfie. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to President Obama has been known to turn the camera around and snap a shot.
However, perfecting the picture requires more than just perfect lighting.
These apps will help you filter, highlight, soften, and transform your selfies into flattering works of photography.
Facetune is the gold standard when it comes to selfie photo editing apps. The application functions like a pumped up version of Photoshop for your phone. You can erase blemishes, warp your waist, whiten your teeth and more, all with a few quick swipes.
Forget your lip gloss before the flash went off? Perfect 356 has got you covered. The free digital makeup and photo retouching app allows you to digitally add eyeshadow, blush, lip tint, and there's a blur function to make your skin glow.
Selfie Cam is the only selfie app specifically designed to be used single handedly. With a spin of the dial you can add text, stickers, and funny props to your selfie.
Popagraph will take a flat photo and transform it into a 3D masterpiece. 'You can isolate the 'pop' image, resize the selected area and apply filters separate to the background to add a dramatic contrast.'
If you want to give your selfie that '1970s photograph found in a spare drawer' look, VSCO is your app. The app provides endless artistic filters and colour washes that make even the most benign portrait look like a piece of vintage art.
Photowonder has amassed over 100 million users in 218 counties by offering slimming effects, digital makeup, and fun photo collage options in its photo editing app. You can also choose from a range of frames and backgrounds to make your selfie pop.
CreamCam is all about making your skin look flawless. No matter what your tone, CreamCam will smudge out any blemishes and clear up any dark spots. The app eliminates wrinkles and allows you to determine just how much you want your face to glow.
YouCam offers multi-face editing (so your friends can look as perfect as you), plus a range of six pre-set beautification levels for quick fixing.
