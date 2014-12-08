25 Awesome Gifts Under $25 For Your Office Secret Santa

Finding the perfect gift for a coworker in your office Secret Santa pool can be tricky.
You have to stay under a set price limit while buying a gift for someone you may not even know.
We found 25 office-appropriate gifts under $US25 to accommodate every type of coworker.
Fitness fans will give your coworker guided workout instructions for a yoga, cardio, or strength training.
The fans have comprehensive workouts for every skill level. It's like having having your own personal trainer.
Price: $US13
This popular game is very fun and a great ice breaker. The idea is simple: match two cards to make the funniest combination of bizarre verbs and nouns.
The politically incorrect game will spice up after work happy hours, dinner parties, or game nights.
Price: $US25
...Otterbox is the answer.
Otterbox makes extra protective phone cases for all different types of cell phones and will withstand even the klutziest of coworkers. Your colleague will thank you every time his or her phone is dropped.
Price: $US23
Document every holiday party and gathering with a Polaroid camera.
The Polaroid i-Zone Pocket Instant Camera is a sleek, small camera that fits in your pocket and instantly prints pictures.
Price: $US21
New Orleans' Cafe Du Monde is world famous for its beignets and chicory coffee -- a meal that everyone should have at least once in their lifetime.
Bring the essence of the French Quarter to your coworker with Cafe Du Monde's signature mixes.
Price: $US25
The padded wool earmuffs will make sure to keep your coworker warm this winter whether he is out for a run or walking to work. The headphones are built into the design and come with a detachable cord.
Price: $US23
If your coworker has a dog, he'll love making treats for his furry friends. The dog treat maker comes with healthy recipes to ensure pets get the best quality and tasty treats.
Price: $US23
If your coworker is the life of the party, the designated DJ, or just loves music then this is the perfect gift. The speaker is compatible with iPhone and Android products and delivers a loud and clear sound. This tiny speaker is cordless, so all you need to do to connect is simply lay your phone on top of it.
Price: $US19
Whenever your coworker travels somewhere new, she can document her trip by scratching off the countries she traveled to. If your budget permits, buy a frame so she can display her world travels in her office or home.
Price: $US19
This deck of cards teaches modern guys how to be the perfect gentleman. The deck covers everything from diagrams on how to tie a Windsor knot to giving appropriate hostess gifts and even how to have a toast at the ready at all times.
Price: $US15
If your coworker is adventurous and outdoorsy the ultimate survivor kit will definitely come in handy.
The survivor kit has all of the hiking essentials. The compact kit fits inside of a 32 oz. BPA free water bottle and comes with: a mini first aid kit, a multi-purpose tool, poncho, flashlight, hand warmers, matches, a compass, a candle, batteries, and a survival blanket.
Price: $US22
If your coworker enjoys kicking back with a nice cocktail then Bittermilk mixes are perfect for him or her. The syrups are designed by bartenders with real, natural ingredients. Mix the alcohol of your choice with the syrup and enjoy quality cocktails at home.
Price: $US15
If you are good friends with your Secret Santa these tiny walkie talkies have a 150 foot range so you and your buddy can communicate across the office. The tiny walkie talkies come with batteries and fit compactly in your pocket.
Price: $US15
This lens kit comes with a mini tripod and an easily attachable lens that zooms in up to eight times. The kit upgrades your coworker's smartphone camera and is compact for easy transport.
Price: $US25
The kit comes with Burt's Bees hand, foot, and cuticle cream to repair worn out hands and feet. The lotions are made from natural ingredients and come with a bonus cosmetic bag. If your Secret Santa budget allows, buy a nail polish to give your coworker the full mani pedi experience.
Price: $US15
Your coworker can enjoy his favourite liquor 'on the rocks' with the Whiskey Wedge. All you need to do is fill the cup halfway with water, put in the silicon mould, and freeze.
Price: $US15
These travel-sized tubes of perfumes fit easily in a purse, take up very little space, and are under three ounces. Your coworker can enjoy her favourite designer scents and carry them with her when she is on the go. Of course you should know which perfume she prefers before you buy it, though.
Price: $US24
The Corkcicle Wine Chiller is designed to keep red and white bottles of wine the perfect temperature. You can even pour out wine with the chiller still in the bottle.
Price: $US18
Kate Spade makes stylish, reusable tote bags that come in two patterns and can serve as a purse, work bag, or shopping tote.
Price: $US16
Science says that plants in the office make workers more productive. A beautiful flower in this transparent plastic bud vase will automatically brighten up a work area.
Price: $US20
The gloves reflect light at night and keep you warm whether you are playing outdoor winter sports or just walking around. The gloves also work on touch screens.
Price: $US25
Biggs & Featherbelle have six different bath soaks to soothe sore muscles and relax the mind and body. Each soak has a different purpose so pick the best one for your coworker's relaxation needs.
Price: $US20
If your coworker is wine drinker this gift is a great decoration for her home or office. As she collects corks she can add them to the board to make a creative and decorative bulletin board.
Price: $US25
