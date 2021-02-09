Singapore Airlines says these unique 6 seats always sell out on the world's longest flight — here's why

Thomas Pallini/Insider Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR.

Singapore Airlines currently operates the world’s longest flight between New York and Singapore.

The exclusive aircraft only features two cabins: premium economy class and business class.

Only six seats in premium economy class have no seat neighbour, making them the most sought after.

Singapore Airlines is the world’s undisputed ultra-long-haul leader with three of the top 10 longest flights in the world before the pandemic under its belt.

In the top spot is the newly-launched Singapore-New York City route launched by the airline amid the pandemic in November 2020. It’s currently the only non-stop link between the East Coast of the US and Singapore and benefits passengers and cargo alike.

The route was recently given an upgrade to Singapore’s flagship premium aircraft, the Airbus A350-900ULR, or Ultra Long Range. Inside, the 161-seat jet only features business class and premium economy class, giving all onboard a premium experience.

But although every seat is a premium seat, there are some seats that are better than others and sought after by the airline’s most knowledgeable flyers. It is a near-19-hour journey, after all, and seat selection shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Here’s where you should sit when taking a flight on the Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR.

A.94-seat premium economy cabin was on the world’s longest flight to open up the service to more types of travellers as not all are travelling for business or can afford to fly in a business class cabin.

And though the cabin has the word “economy” in its title, these seats are more comparable to domestic first class on a US airline than they are to regular economy.

Most of the cabin is arranged in the standard 2-4-2 configuration with each seat offering a generous 38 inches of pitch and 19.5 inches of width.

While it may seem that all seats are the same, there are some standouts.

For the most legroom, the exit row seats in the first row of the cabin are the best pick.

Groups of three or more would be best served by the centre aisle seats that can accommodate up to four passengers in a row.

Couples, alternatively, might prefer the two-seat pairs along the cabin walls.

But those travelling alone and those in the know typically head straight for the last three rows of the cabin.

That’s where the six most unique seats in the cabin are located: solo seats with no neighbours.

Three are located on each side of the cabin for a total of six, but they go fast.

A Singapore Airlines spokesperson told Insider that these seats are usually the first to go due to their exclusivity.

These are 18-hour flights, after all, and not all flyers would want to spend nearly a day with a stranger.

And flyers don’t have to worry about disturbing their neighbour when getting up to use the lavatory or stretch their legs.

But exclusivity isn’t the only amenity as passengers that book these seats also get their own storage bin.

Open the lid and you’ll find a compartment large enough to store a roller bag.

Close the lid, and you have a side table.

It can be used as an alternative to the tray table, which can get in the way if you want to leave your seat in the middle of a meal, or just be used to rest a device during the flight, among other uses.

The single-seat row also means that flyers get the best of both worlds with direct aisle access and a clear line of sight to the window.

It’s just one of the amenities that Singapore Airlines’ premium economy seat has to offer. Other features include a 13.3-inch high-definition in-flight entertainment screen…

Personal reading lamp…

Adjustable headrest…

Tethered remote and game controller…

Leg rest…

Footrest…

Water bottle holder…

110v AC power outlet, and multiple USB charging ports.

But this seat doesn’t come for free as passengers get charged a premium. The current price is around $US120 extra.

As for business class, there’s really not a bad seat in the house.

All are private suites with no shortage of privacy or room to stretch out.

But the very first seats in the cabin, 11K and 10A, might be the quietest as they’re furthest from the engine and the forward galley isn’t heavily used by flight attendants.

