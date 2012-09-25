The 15 Best Twitter Reactions To The Seahawks-Packers Debacle

Photo: ESPN
The NFL replacement referee debacle continued last night as the refs completely blew a call at the end of the game and handed a win to the Seattle Seahawks.From NFL players, to reporters, to politicians, to other athletes, no one is happy about it, and rightfully so.
A lot of people expressed their anger on Twitter immediately following the call.
You can leave a message for nfl commish roger goodell at 212 450 2027.#NFL
-- Jon Erpenbach (@JonErpenbach) September 25, 2012
I simply just LOVE the NFL to much to see these mistakes. I'm sick like I just played for the Packers
-- LeBron James (@KingJames) September 25, 2012
I would love to see what my reaction would be if a Mavs game ended like #MNF. #Expensive #NBAtime
-- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 25, 2012
All @nfl fans watch the Ryder Cup this week, we got no refs. #USA
-- bubba watson (@bubbawatson) September 25, 2012
Fuck it NFL.. Fine me and use the money to pay the regular refs.
-- TJ Lang (@TJLang70) September 25, 2012
On another note did Gruden just say that Green Bay has to fly 6000 miles home tonight?
-- Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 25, 2012
So you're saying these workers had valuable skills & shouldn't be treated as immediately replaceable #labour? Radical notion. #NFL
-- Sandra Fluke (@SandraFluke) September 25, 2012
That was the worst call in NFL history -- signed, The Tuck Rule
-- Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 25, 2012
I wish there was a Roger Goodell statue we could topple.
-- SportsPickle (@sportspickle) September 25, 2012
Funny, I thought I was watching the NFL not the WWE.
-- Amani Toomer (@AmaniAToomer) September 25, 2012
Not gonna watch another nfl game until real refs r back. What a farce
-- Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 25, 2012
Officiating is pathetic -a wild victory by Seattle - NFL MUST DO SOMETHING NOW#PATHETICThe Commish better get the real refs on the field
-- Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 25, 2012
It's official. The #NFL is now a joke. Way to ruin a great brand, owners. Way to screw the fans and players Goodelll. #ScabIncompetentRefs
-- Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 25, 2012
