The 15 Best Twitter Reactions To The Seahawks-Packers Debacle

Leah Goldman
Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers

Photo: ESPN

The NFL replacement referee debacle continued last night as the refs completely blew a call at the end of the game and handed a win to the Seattle Seahawks.From NFL players, to reporters, to politicians, to other athletes, no one is happy about it, and rightfully so.

A lot of people expressed their anger on Twitter immediately following the call.

 

Jon Erpenbach, Wisconsin senator, wants you all to give Goodell a call

LeBron James felt sick for the Packers players

Mark Cuban is just glad these aren't the NBA refs

Bubba Watson thinks you should tune into golf instead

Packers guard TJ Lang just wants the regular refs back

Kevin Love trying to focus on something else

Sandra Fluke makes a great point

Blog Sports Pickle wants to knock over Goodell

Former NFL player Amani Toomer can't even figure out what he's watching anymore

NBA player Dirk Nowitzki has completely given up

ESPN's Adam Schefter sums it up perfectly in one word

Dick Vitale thinks the NFL is pathetic

ESPN blogger Dan Graziano brings back good job, good effort kid.

Actor Rob Lowe calls the NFL a joke.

This was just one terrible call..

