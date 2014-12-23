The Most Jaw-Dropping Science Pictures Of 2014

Kevin Loria, Chelsea Harvey
MorenoNikon Small World Photomicrography Awards

Science shows us the new discoveries that change the world along with the amazing natural phenomena that have amazed humanity for thousands of years.

In 2014 we’ve seen auroras transform the sky, massive snow storms, rivers that look like they’re full of blood, and tiny beautiful creatures.

When Nebraska firefighters put out a blaze on Jan. 3, the water they sprayed froze against this building.

Source: Here's An Incredible Picture Of Sun Shining Through The Windows Of A Building After It Caught Fire

This nature shot from London's Richmond Park, titled 'Stag Deer Bellowing,' by Prashant Meswani, was an honorable mention in National Geographic's 2014 photo contest.

Source: Here Are The Winners Of The 2014 National Geographic Photo Contest

Photographer Jimmy Nelson published a book called 'Before They Pass Away' showing the vanishing tribes of the world. Here are three Kazakh men using eagles to hunt.

Source: 12 Epic Photos Of The World's Disappearing Tribes

A massive wildfire burned through large swaths of Southern California after one of the driest Januarys on record. It looks like hell on Earth.

Source: The Enormous California Wildfire Looks Like Hell On Earth

Mount Sinabung, a large volcano on Sumatra Island in Indonesia, has been erupting on and off since September of 2013, covering the area with ash and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Source: Apocalyptic Photos From The Latest Series Of Eruptions At Mount Sinabung

This shot of a Coloured Parson's Chameleon at Andasibe-Mantadia National Park in Madagascar was a finalist in the Nature Conservancy's photo contest.

Source: The 20 Best New Pictures Of Nature From Around The World

Massive floods caused by a giant storm hit the UK in February.

Source: 9 Pictures Of The Insane Floods That Have Parts Of The UK And Ireland Looking Like 'Water World'

NASA's Curiosity rover shared its very first picture of Earth from Mars. The photo was taken about 80 minutes after sunset on Jan. 31, 2014, NASA said. The rover tweeted the photo with the accompanying caption: 'Look Back in Wonder... My 1st picture of Earth from the surface of Mars.'

Source: Here's A Stunning View Of Earth From 99 Million Miles Away

This photo, titled 'Apex Predators' by Justin Black, was one of the top photos from the BBC photographer of the year competition. Black shot this in the wetlands of the Brazilian Pantanal.

Source: Unbelievable Pictures Of Wildlife From The BBC's Photographer Of The Year Competition

The coldest weather in two decades hit the Midwest at the beginning of the year -- this photo shows a wall of ice that built up around Lake Michigan. It does a great job of summing up the intense cold that earned Chicago the nickname 'Chiberia.'

Source: The Defining Photo Of Chicago's Frozen Week

A reflection on modern life: the Grand Prize winner of the 2014 National Geographic Photo Contest was this shot, 'A Node Glows in the Dark,' by Brian Yen, who took the picture in Hong Kong.

Source: Here Are The Winners Of The 2014 National Geographic Photo Contest

British artist Mishka Henner captured the effects of industrial farming on the American countryside. Here you can see the chemical byproducts from the feedlots at an industrial farm. He exhibited these photos in September.

Source: Unbelievable Photos Show Factory Farms Destroying The American Countryside

In 2015, biologist Alexander Semonov will head up the Aquatilis Expedition, an around-the-world journey documenting never-before-seen marine life. Here's a shot he took of one of two known species of Spirobranchus, a small genus of fanworms.

Source: These Photos Of Mysterious Ocean Creatures Are Creepily Beautiful

In April, an Arkansas town called Vilonia was almost completely leveled by a tornado.

Source: Stunning Aerial Photos Show An Arkansas Town Flattened By Tornadoes

The entire island nation of Kiribati is vanishing because of global warming. On average, land in Kiribati is only six feet above sea level.

Source: An Entire Island Nation Is Vanishing Because Of Global Warming

A Doctors Without Borders health worker in protective clothing carries a child suspected of having Ebola in the group's treatment center on Oct. 5 in Liberia.

Source: The 50 Most Unforgettable Photos Of 2014

James Woodend won the 2014 Astronomy Photography of the Year competition with this photo of a vivid green aurora in Iceland's Vatnajökull National Park.

Source: These 12 Mind-Blowing Space Images Just Won A Photography Competition

NOAA spent the fall exploring the deep-sea ecosystems off the U.S. Atlantic Coast with its ship Okeanos Explorer -- here it captures a chimaera, sometimes referred to as a 'ghost shark.'

Source: 17 Amazing Images Of Sea Creatures From The Bottom Of The Ocean

A terrifying forest fire tore through Valparaiso, Chile, in April.

Source: Unreal Photos Of The Massive Fire In Valparaiso, Chile

Mike Hollingshead makes a living following the worst storms in America, from snarling tornadoes chewing up the Kansas farmland to supercell thunderstorms massing over the Dakotas. This supercell photograph was taken at a York, Nebraska truck stop after a day of chasing storms.

Source: Storm Chaser Reveals His 16 Most Incredible Photos

Contrary to some reports, Niagara Falls didn't totally freeze, but the polar vortex formed enough ice to create some spectacular images.

Source: Spectacular Photos Of A Partially Frozen Niagara Falls

Panamanian Rogelio Moreno won first place at Nikon's 'Small World' photo contest for his image of a minuscule freshwater creature known as the rotifer. Moreno captured the tiny critter as it was sweeping food into its open mouth. It's magnified 40 times.

Source: Award-Winning Images Reveal The Beautiful And Quirky World Of Microscopic Things

Hubble's most colourful view of the universe ever. The picture was released in June and presented during a meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

Source: Astronomers Release Hubble's Most Colourful View Of The Universe Ever

This photo of a whale shark from Indonesia, titled 'Big Mouth' by Adriana Basques, was one of the top photos from the BBC photographer of the year competition.

Source: Unbelievable Pictures Of Wildlife From The BBC's Photographer Of The Year Competition

North Brother Island shows what happens to a the world abandoned by humanity.

Source: This Abandoned New York City Island Shows What Would Happen 50 Years After Humans

While this shot may seem beautiful, it takes on a sinister aspect when you realise it's a photo of the polluted Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn taken by photographer Steven Hirsch.

Source: Striking Photographs Show The Accidental Beauty Of Brooklyn's Toxic Gowanus Canal

A massive typhoon shut down life in the Philippines in the middle of July.

Source: A Massive Typhoon Has Shut Down The Philippines (PHOTOS)

In the Chinese village of Dongxiaokou, migrant workers collect the electronic garbage of Beijing.

Source: Here's The Tiny Village Where China Dumps Thousands Of Tons Of Electronic Garbage

On June 3, an insane hail storm tore through the midwest, leaving a trail of devastation.

Source: These Insane Photos Show The Intense Damage Caused By A Hail Storm

California's drought just kept getting worse. The remains of an automobile are pictured on the bottom of the Almaden Reservoir near San Jose, California January 21, 2014.

Source: These California Drought Pictures Are Scary And It's Only Getting Worse

On Saturday, July 12, a supermoon rose over the Earth. Here it is over Olvera, Spain.

Source: Stunning Photos Of The Supermoon

A helicopter discovered this mysterious giant crater on the Yamal Peninsula of Siberia, a place referred to as 'the end of the world.'

Source: Scientists Finally Got A Close-Up View Of That Mysterious Siberian Crater -- Here's What They Found

Residents of Wenzhou, China, woke one July morning to find that a river had turned red as blood due to pollution in the area.

Source: Shocking Photos Show How Polluted China's Water Has Become

A woman crawled toward the body of her sister as an Ebola burial team took her for cremation in October. The burial of loved ones is important in Liberian culture, making cremation traumatic for surviving family members.

Source: The 50 Most Unforgettable Photos Of 2014

For the Olympus BioScapes Digital Imaging Competition Charles Krebs produced this incredible image of a mosquito larva, which he made using a technique called dark field microscopy.

Source: Award-Winning Pictures Of The Invisible Life Around Us

The tiny Yemeni archipelago of Socotra has very unique plant life, a third of which can be found nowhere else in the world.

Source: 15 Pictures Of 'The Most Alien-Looking Place On Earth'

This photo was taken in a small Southern Indian village during the Mayana Soora Thiruvizha festival. The festival is devoted to Angalamman, a guardian deity worshiped in Southern India. It was the merit prize winner of the National Geographic Travellers photo contest.

Source: The Incredible Winning Photos From National Geographic Traveller's Photo Contest

This shot of a controlled burn in Shawnee County, Kansas, was one of the most amazing photos we spotted in the Nature Conservancy's photo contest.

Source: The 20 Best New Pictures Of Nature From Around The World

In January the sun started spewing forth an unusual type of solar eruption, which is captured in this composite image.

Source: Mind-Blowing Image Shows The Sun During An 'Unusual' Solar Eruption

Environmentalist and aerial photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand has collected 150 incredible images from the Betsiboka River in Madagascar emptying into Bombetoka Bay. The colours come from incorporating infrared, near-infrared, and ultraviolet light.

Source: 8 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Earth From Space

Jeremy Grey shoots incredible images of Maine's night sky. Mesmerising star trails paint the night sky along the frozen, snow-blanketed banks of Jordan Pond in Acadia National Park in this image Grey dubbed 'Celestial Winter.'

Source: These Images Of Maine's Nightime Lightshows Will Take Your Breath Away

This is one of the winners from the Smithsonian's Wilderness Forever photography competition. Proxy Falls cascades down to a moss-covered forest in the Three Sisters Wilderness in Oregon. The Three Sisters are a series of three volcanoes.

Source: 10 Incredible Award-Winning Photos Of Nature

California's drought is leading to dangerous wildfires, like this one near San Diego in May.

Source: America's Salad Bowl Is Turning To Dust: Shocking Pictures Show How Bad It's Getting In California

A Japanese volcano erupted without warning in September, covering mountain lodges in a coat of ash.

Source: Surreal Photos Of Cars And Buildings Completely Covered By Volcanic Ash In Japan

One entry from National Geographic's 2014 Photo Contest shows Burning Man's Thunderdome, run by a group called The Death Guild. In the Thunderdome, combatants use foam bats to assault each other for five minutes while the crowd cheers on from on top the dome.

Source: 10 Amazing Photos From National Geographic's 2014 Photo Contest

About 35,000 walruses suddenly and surprisingly gathered together in one place on the Alaskan coast in October.

Source: 35,000 Walruses Are All Crowded Together In One Spot -- And It Signals Something Ominous

Bill Synder won the 'Deep Space' category in the 2014 Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest with this shot of the Horsehead Nebula.

Source: These 12 Mind-Blowing Space Images Just Won A Photography Competition

Michael 'Nick' Nichols won the grand prize at London's Natural History Museum's 2014 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition with this black-and-white photo of snoozing lions in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park.

Source: Unbelievable Wildlife Pictures From London's Photographer Competition Of The Year

As our world grows, it's becoming disturbingly polluted. This boy cannonballs into a polluted river in Jakarta, Indonesia, while piles of garbage drift by next to him.

Source: These Disturbing Photos Of Children Playing In Garbage Show Just How Bad Pollution Can Be

Tin Man Lee won the Smithsonian's 'Nature's Best Photography' competition with this shot from Alaska's Katmai National Park of a Grizzly Bear pouncing through icy waters.

Source: These Breathtaking Pictures Won The Smithsonian's 'Nature's Best Photography' Contest

The devastating Ebola outbreak this year was the largest outbreak of the frightening virus in history. In this photo from October, survivor Sontay Massaley, 37, leaves an MSF clinic in Paynesville, Liberia. She is returning to her three healthy children after spending eight days in treatment.

Source: 23 Powerful Photos Of People Who Got Ebola -- And Survived

There was a lot of solar activity this year, which created some incredible auroras. Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis traveled to Norway to capture this shot.

Source: 11 Pictures Of The Northern Lights That Just Dazzled Norway

Charles Krebs shot this amazing image of a beetle carapace for Nikon's 'Small World' photography contest.

Source: Award-Winning Images Reveal The Beautiful And Quirky World Of Microscopic Things

A slow-moving river of molten lava from an erupting volcano crept over residential and farm property on Hawaii's Big Island at the end of October.

Source: Mesmerising Photos Of The Lava That's Slowly Swallowing Land On Hawaii's Big Island

In November, humanity got its closest look ever at a comet via the Philae lander and Rosetta spacecraft -- here's what the comet looked like from the ship.

Source: First Images Of Comet From The Philae Lander

Sewage and industrial contaminants create the foam on top of India's Yamuna River here, which is so toxic it's considered 'dead.' But locals still bathe in the waters during religious festivals like Chhath, which praises the sun god and life on earth and is being celebrated in this photo.

Source: Devastating Photos Show Terrible Pollution In India's Rivers

Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, Venezuela, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. Catatumbo is the lightning capital of the world.

Source: Welcome To The Lightning Capital Of The World

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took this photograph of Florida in October 2014.

Source: Incredible Image Of Florida At Night From Space

A satellite captured a view of the erupting Mount Sinabung in Indonesia on Jan. 23, 2014. First responders can use such images to assess damage and help create evacuation plans.

Source: These Are The 25 Best Satellite Images Of The Year

This shot, 'Muscle Power,' by Archna Singh, shot in the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India, was an honorable mention in the 2014 National Geographic Photo Contest.

Source: Here Are The Winners Of The 2014 National Geographic Photo Contest

