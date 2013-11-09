The 25 Best Sci-Fi Books Of All Time, According To The Internet

Science fiction is about imagination.

The genre forces both readers and writers to think beyond the confines of their own universe while considering major themes like morality, family, and war.

The best sci-fi books show both the opportunities and consequences of human innovation, while demonstrating the infinite possibilities of what could happen when we push the boundaries of science.

We recently uncovered two stellar Reddit lists (see them here and here) where Redditors voiced their opinions about the greatest sci-fi books of all time.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.