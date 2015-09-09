The 20 schools with the most alumni at Facebook

Facebook is a great place to work. In fact, it landed the top spot on this year’s Business Insider list of the best companies to work for in America.

Employees are well-paid from the start, with entry level software engineers making $US106,000 a year. The offices feature food, arcade games, and killer art. Plus, Mark Zuckerberg has been rated as America’s most-liked CEO.

So how can you land a job there?

Since networks often lead to jobs, it’s probably a good idea to attend a feeder school like Stanford University, the University of Texas, or the University of California at Berkeley.

It’s also not a bad idea to get your MBA — several business schools have lots of alumni who work for the social media giant.

To figure out which schools send the most alumni to work for Zuck, we used LinkedIn’s University Finder tool, which sorts through users’ LinkedIn history to find trends.

Here are the schools with the most alums at Facebook:

1. Stanford University (487 alumni) 2. University of California at Berkeley (429 alumni) 3. The University of Texas at Austin (212 alumni) 4. The University of California at Los Angeles (204 alumni) 5. University of Washington (197 alumni) 6. Harvard University (152 alumni) 7. University of Michigan (142 alumni) 8. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (133 alumni) 9. New York University (114 alumni)

10. University of California at Santa Barbara (95 alumni) 11. University of Wisconsin at Madison (94 alumni) 12. California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo (79 alumni) 13. Northwestern University (79 alumni) 14. Brown University (77 alumni) 15. University College Dublin (74 alumni) 16. University of California at Berkeley, Haas School of Business (68 alumni) 17. Penn State University (64 alumni) 18. Stanford Graduate School of Business (61 alumni) 19. Fudan University (60 alumni) 20. University of Mumbai (60 alumni)

