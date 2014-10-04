The 20 Schools With The Most Grads At Apple -- And Harvard And Yale Didn't Make The List

Justin Sullivan/Getty Everything Apple does is an event. Here’s where you should go to be a part of the impact.

Apple has a market capitalisation of about $US600 billion, making it the most valuable company in the world. The tech giant makes products that define markets (and cause mass hysteria and massive lines) when they’re released.

Lots of people think that working at Apple is a dream job, given the impact the brand has on the world, the awesome food on campus, and the freedom to take on the projects that interest you.

So how can you become one of Apple’s 80,000-plus employees? From our research, it looks like going to a feeder school is a good start — probably one in California.

Using LinkedIn’s new education search utility, which sorts through career histories to find trends in employment, we figured out which schools have the most alumni working at Apple.

Noticeably, neither Harvard nor Yale or any of the Ivies made the list.

Here are the schools with the most alums at Apple:

1. San Jose State University (1,063 alumni) 2. Stanford University (902 alumni) 3. University of California, Berkeley(815 alumni) 4. The University of Texas at Austin (642 alumni) 5. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo (457 alumni) 6. University of California, Los Angeles (415 alumni) 7. San Francisco State University (381 alumni) 8. University of Phoenix (360 alumni) 9. University of California, Davis (358 alumni)

10. University of Southern California (353 alumni) 11. Santa Clara University (351 alumni) 12. Arizona State University (332 alumni) 13. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (298 alumni) 14. University of Michigan (288 alumni) 15. University of California, San Diego (283 alumni) 16. University of California, Santa Cruz (283 alumni) 17. Carnegie Mellon University (277 alumni) 18. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (248 alumni) 19. University of California, Santa Barbara (246 alumni) 20. Georgia Institute of Technology (213 alumni)

Just like with Google, Apple-seekers probably should get a Californian education.

