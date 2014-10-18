The 20 Schools With The Most Grads At Amazon

Andrew Kelly/REUTERS If you want to suit up with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, get the right gown.

If you can land a job at Amazon, you’re in good hands.

The Harvard Business Review recently named its leader, Jeff Bezos, the highest-performing CEO alive.

It all comes down to the company’s model —

work hard, have fun, make history — which has turned the Seattle retailer into an empire that brings in $US75 billion a year.

If you want to be a part of the 100,000-person company, LinkedIn data suggests that you should go to schools around Seattle. The University of Washington, Western Washington University, Washington State, and Seattle University have a combined 3,038 alums working for Amazon, or 41% of the top-20 feeder schools.

That said, here are the 20 schools with the most alumni at Amazon, according to LinkedIn:

1. University of Washington(2,248 alumni) 2. University of Waterloo (330 alumni) 3. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (332 alumni) 4. Western Washington University (302 alumni) 5. Anna University (299 alumni) 6. University of Mumbai (294 alumni) 7. Washington State University (290 alumni) 8. Carnegie Mellon University(271 alumni) 9. University of Southern California (268 alumni) 10. University of Phoenix (266 alumni) 11. Arizona State University (266 alumni) 12. University of Michigan (258 alumni) 13. Purdue University (257 alumni) 14. University of Florida (239 alumni) 15. Jawaharial Nehru Technological University (235 alumni) 16. University of California, Berkeley (227 alumni) 17. University of Texas at Austin (206 alumni) 18. Seattle University (198 alumni) 19. Visvesvaraya Technological University (189 alumni) 20. Georgia Institute of Technology (188 alumni)

Meanwhile, if you want to work at Facebook or Google, you may want to go to school in California.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

